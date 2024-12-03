Duux Bora 30l review: Serious drying power for big damp spaces

Duux Bora 30l review: What features does it have?

The Bora’s main setting is a standard “auto” dehumidification mode, which enables you to set the target humidity level and just leave it running in the background. However, there’s also a “continuous” mode for rapid drying of seriously damp spaces, a “laundry” mode for drying clothes and a “night” mode that runs the dehumidifier quietly with the display and LEDs turned off. You can also adjust the fan speed, or set an off-timer to power down the Bora after one to 24 hours.

You get all the standard safety features, like a child lock, and the dehumidifier automatically pauses and sounds an alarm once the tank’s full. However, the Bora goes one better than many other dehumidifier models with its self-cleaning function, which cleans the machine in around an hour. This, in particular, seems like a smart idea as some dehumidifiers can get pretty stinky while packed away for summer storage.

Duux Bora 30l review: How well does it work?

The Bora 30l has some seriously good points, but let’s start with the negative.

My main complaint is that the membrane control panel isn’t particularly intuitive. Many of the buttons have dual functions, where the second function is activated by a long press, and when there are options to select the target humidity, or activate the timer, you have to cycle through them using repeated shorter presses. It’s something you will soon get used to, but the immediate ease of use could certainly be improved.