De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi 14l review: A stylish dehumidifier for smaller homes

Simplicity seems to be the thinking behind De’Longhi’s Tasciugo AriaDry Multi range of dehumidifiers – available in 12l, 14l and 16l models. There’s a lot to be said for having a device that doesn’t feel the need to go big on settings or features, but just gets on with the job at hand.

The Tasciugo AriaDry Multi’s controls are certainly minimalist, with barely any special modes or options, let alone ‘smart’ features like Wi-Fi connectivity or smartphone apps. Yet the end result is an elegant dehumidifier that’s exceptionally easy to use.

So, the only question is whether it still has what it takes to battle damp and excess moisture in your home. I’ve been testing it over the last week to find out.