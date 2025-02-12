Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 dehumidifier review: Battle damp and dry your laundry

The SMD or “smart” mode is designed for regular long-term use, keeping the relative humidity to a comfortable 45 to 55% level depending on the current room temperature. Finally, the Dryer mode runs the dehumidifier at full tilt for up to eight hours, or until the water tank is full, blasting warm air at your wet laundry from a 30 to 50cm distance.

Beyond this, you have a choice of three fan speeds – low, medium and high – and a timer that will either switch the dehumidifier on from standby, or off when it’s already active. It works in half hour increments for up to ten hours, then one hour increments for the maximum 24 hours.

Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 dehumidifier review: How well does it work?

While it’s not the last word in drying power, the RHDH2002 is an effective dehumidifier. Relative humidity in my test room started at 68%, and the RHDH2002 dropped this to 62% in one hour and 60% in two. That’s not the kind of performance that threatens the likes of the Duux Bora (78% to 57% in the same period) or Meaco Arete Two (76% to 61%), but it’s perfectly respectable. Once the humidity hit 50 to 55% levels, I found switching to SMD mode kept the moisture under control with minimal fuss. During this period, the RHDH2002 occasionally kicked in to dry the air, but only for short periods.