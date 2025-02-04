When should you use a dehumidifier?

If you’re dealing with problematic levels of humidity in your home, getting yourself the best dehumidifier can be a great solution. Increased humidity can lead to visible problems such as mould and damp patches, which are common telltale signs that you need to tackle the issue. Dehumidifiers can also be used to treat a room that has recently been plastered, or to dry laundry. But it’s not always immediately obvious when you need a dehumidifier.

In our guide below, we’ll cover how to tell if you need to use a dehumidifier, when you should use one and whether or not they are seasonal items. We’ve also spoken to some industry experts to bring you the most informed advice possible.

Do I need a dehumidifier and when should I use it?

Aneesa Khan, assistant home electricals buyer at VonHaus, says that a relative humidity of 40-60% is ideal.

“If your house has a high humidity level, this could lead to issues such as mould and mildew, which are bad for your health and can even cause issues such as asthma, allergies, skin irritation and headaches,” says Khan.

She adds that humidity can be too high or too low: “Low humidity (below 30%) can also be a problem, as this can lead to problems such as dry eyes or dry skin.”

Chris Michael, managing director at Meaco, has an even more precise target in mind: “The optimum humidity level is between 50% and 55% relative humidity,” he says. “Mould starts to grow at 68% relative humidity. The benefits of lowering the humidity are no condensation, no damp, no mould and clothes dry faster. It will be a more comfortable environment to live in. The air will feel warmer, so you don’t have to turn your heating on as much in the winter. Meanwhile, if the air is too dry, you could be dealing with dry skin, an itchy throat and a dry cough.”

What are the telltale signs I need a dehumidifier?

It’s not rocket science to tell if your home is too damp. Look out for condensation on the inside of windows and doors, sometimes even mould. You might also notice a damp smell or find that clothes are taking a long time to dry.