Russell Hobbs RHDH1101G review: Can this tiny dehumidifier deal with the damp?

There’s definitely room in the market for a product like the Russell Hobbs RHDH1101G, as not everybody needs a chunky 20l dehumidifier occupying a corner of their home all winter long. Maybe you just need something to clear the moisture from a kitchen or back bedroom, or something that can fix a damp utility room or caravan. That’s where the RHDH1101G comes in: a micro-sized dehumidifier designed to remove up to 750ml per day from smaller spaces.

Cleverly, it doubles as a compact air purifier too. I take a look to see how this compact, 2-in-1 dehumidifier works.