Google Nest Protect 2nd Generation review: The best smart smoke alarm, but pricey

The second generation Nest Protect improves on the first by using a specially designed split-spectrum sensor, combining an infrared photoelectric sensor with a second blue LED.

This detects not just the large particles created by slow, smouldering fires, but the smaller particles created by fast-flaring blazes. In theory, this gives you more warning if a fire suddenly flares up.

On top of this, the Nest Protect incorporates temperature and humidity sensors, ambient light and motion sensors, plus a chemical CO sensor that lasts ten years.

All this connects through Wi-Fi to Nest’s services in the cloud, plus the Nest smartphone app, which provides near-instant event notifications to your smartphone. I tested the battery version of the Nest Protect (which takes six AA batteries), but there is a wired version available as well.

Google Nest Protect 2nd Generation review: How easy is it to set up?

Set up is simple. Just install the Nest app, then run through the Add Device process, scanning the QR code on the bottom of the unit. The Nest Protect’s six lithium batteries are pre-installed, and as long as you have an existing Google account and know your Wi-Fi network name and password, all goes smoothly.

Much the same goes for the physical installation, which involves mounting a circular plastic plate to your ceiling then inserting and twisting the Nest Protect into position. The app lets you assign specific Nest Protect units to rooms in your home, so you can fit multiple units around the house and get location-specific alerts.