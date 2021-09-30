The best smoke alarms for 2025, tested by us

Fitting smoke alarms isn’t just a no-brainer, but one of the most important steps you can take to protect your life, your family and your property. Smoke alarms can give you early warning of a fire before it spreads, so you can get everyone safely out of the house and call 999.

“Working smoke alarms save lives” says the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC). “Latest fire statistics in England show you are around 12 times more likely to die in a fire if you do not have a working smoke alarm in your home.”

What’s more, you’re going to need more than one. “It’s important that you install at least one smoke alarm on each level of your home and test them regularly.” And if you’ve got old alarms, you should think about replacing them. “All smoke alarms, no matter how they are powered, have sensors that deteriorate over time, rendering them less effective in detecting fires” says the NFCC spokesperson. “Make sure you replace old alarms.”

But which smoke alarms should you fit? While it’s easier than ever to find a good alarm at an affordable price, there are some older and less effective options out there. What’s more, you might want to invest in a connected alarm system or smart smoke alarms. Interlinked alarms are now required by law in private rented homes in Wales and all homes in Scotland. “If they aren’t required by law in your home,” says the NFCC, “they can be a great option to consider, as when one activates, they all sound.”

With so many options, you may be looking for some guidance – and that’s where I can help. I’ve spent the last few weeks retesting some of our favourite smoke alarms, and testing a selection of new ones. Below, you’ll find my pick of the best smoke alarms to buy. You’ll also find a short, at a glance, list of recommendations. And, if you’d like to know more about choosing a smoke alarm, check out the buying guide at the bottom of this page.