Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet Design review: A classic Vax carpet cleaner with an extra pre-treatment function for pet mess

Although the Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet Design carpet cleaner seems to have been targeted exclusively at pet owners, don’t let that put you off if you don’t happen to have one. Sure, pets may be particularly prone to depositing gifts and scooting their back ends across your carpet, but some humans can leave as much mess.

I’d go as far to predict that, no matter how many creatures you live with and how many times a week you vacuum the floor, the first time you push a carpet cleaner like this across, it will leave you gobsmacked at how much grime is lifted out.

The main difference between this Pet Design and the standard Platinum SmartWash is the addition of a pre-treatment wand, which comes with its own special solution that might make the clean-up of particularly unpleasant messes that bit easier. We’ve probably all been in situations where that might be useful, whether we have pets or not.