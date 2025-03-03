Dyson Car+Boat Handheld Vacuum review: More than just a cordless stick without the stick

Don’t let the name of the Dyson Car+Boat fool you. Yes, this handheld vacuum cleaner is well suited to cleaning small spaces outside the home but it’s just as useful to have around the house, garage or workshop.

With three handy attachments and a long-running battery, the Car+Boat is ideal for cleaning up crumbs, pet hair and small spillages on any surface at any time. It’s expensive but it’s also the best handheld you can buy right now by some way.