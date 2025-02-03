Dyson launches new Car+Boat handheld vacuum

Following last year’s Dyson Submarine, the brand continues a new naming convention which makes it sound like they’re creating gadgets for a James Bond movie, with the Dyson Car+Boat.

A new handheld vacuum cleaner, Dyson has billed the Car+Boat as the most powerful handheld model on the market. Backing up its claim to this title, the brand has highlighted the Car+Boat’s powerful motor, which it says can spin at up to 110,000RPM. In theory, this fast-spinning motor should increase airflow and give the vacuum powerful suction capabilities. Alongside its beefy motor, the Car+Boat also has a fully-sealed filtration system, which claims to catch and filter fine particles like allergens and dust mites, preventing them from being rereleased into the air.

Beyond aiming for raw cleaning power, Dyson has set its sights on manoeuvrability and user-friendliness with the Car+Boat. As its name would suggest, the manufacturer says that the Car+Boat is designed with tight spaces like cars and boat cabins in mind. To this end, it is built to be lightweight, compact and ergonomic, positioning its motor and battery around the handle for balance and ease of use.