Dyson launches new Car+Boat handheld vacuum
Billed as the most powerful handheld vacuum yet, Dyson’s new model is built for tight spaces
Following last year’s Dyson Submarine, the brand continues a new naming convention which makes it sound like they’re creating gadgets for a James Bond movie, with the Dyson Car+Boat.
A new handheld vacuum cleaner, Dyson has billed the Car+Boat as the most powerful handheld model on the market. Backing up its claim to this title, the brand has highlighted the Car+Boat’s powerful motor, which it says can spin at up to 110,000RPM. In theory, this fast-spinning motor should increase airflow and give the vacuum powerful suction capabilities. Alongside its beefy motor, the Car+Boat also has a fully-sealed filtration system, which claims to catch and filter fine particles like allergens and dust mites, preventing them from being rereleased into the air.
Beyond aiming for raw cleaning power, Dyson has set its sights on manoeuvrability and user-friendliness with the Car+Boat. As its name would suggest, the manufacturer says that the Car+Boat is designed with tight spaces like cars and boat cabins in mind. To this end, it is built to be lightweight, compact and ergonomic, positioning its motor and battery around the handle for balance and ease of use.
A series of bundled Dyson tools give the Car+Boat a wider range of functionality: the crevice tool should allow it to clean around edges and get at narrow gaps, a mini motorised brush bar is included to tackle stubborn dirt and hair, while its combination tool, with a brush and a wide nozzle, can switch quickly between dusting and traditional suction. Further extending its potential usability, the brand also lists a stated battery life of up to 50 minutes, which would be impressive, giving it plenty of time to get in at all the nooks and crannies of any reasonably-sized space.
That all sounds very impressive. Of course, the veracity of all the above claims and the actual usability of the device can only be properly assessed in one way: by expert testing. So, until we’ve put the Dyson Car+Boat through its paces ourselves, we can’t say whether it sits amongst the best Dyson vacuums or speak to its true cleaning power.
However, if you like the sound of the Car+Boat on paper, you can pick it up from Dyson Demo Stores and the Dyson website from 4 February at a starting price of £200.