Why you should never vacuum up glass – and 7 more things not to vacuum
When cleaning the majority of spills your vacuum cleaner is the way to go but glass and other debris may damage your appliance
From plug-in models that still require bags to snazzy, self-emptying cordless options and autonomous cleaning robots, nowadays vacuum cleaners can come in all shapes and sizes. Whatever type of vacuum cleaner you have, it is likely that you paid a decent sum for it and would rather not have to go through the hassle of replacing it nor bear the cost of shelling out for a new model.
There are a few simple things you can do to keep your vacuum in good nick: empty it regularly, clean out the filter every few months, make sure the floor head isn’t clogged or tangled with hair and, easiest of all, avoid using it on certain types of spills. Even if you have a souped-up Dyson vacuum or a powerful Shark model, there are some things that your vacuum cleaner just wasn’t built to handle.
From broken glass to soil, check out my guide below for a full list of the things you should avoid cleaning with your vacuum.
Can you use a vacuum cleaner to get rid of broken glass?
Let me get the key question of this article out of the way before I go any further. You should not use your vacuum cleaner to suck up broken glass. Glass shards are hard, dense and sharp, and could scratch or otherwise damage the internal mechanisms of your vacuum cleaner, causing it to operate less effectively or even cease functioning entirely. This is especially true of older vacuums that store dirt and debris in a removal bag, as the vacuum’s bag could be torn open by glass particles, causing more mess and spills.
If you have a broken glass situation that needs to be sorted out, here is my step-by-step advice:
1. Make sure you’re wearing protective clothing like gloves and shoes, then start by removing any large pieces of glass first and place them in a bin bag. To be even safer, you can remove these pieces with kitchen tongs or similar.
2. Use a brush and dustpan to sweep up and dispose of the remaining shards and particles.
3. To make sure you haven’t missed anything, use your phone light or a torch to try and identify any remaining pieces of glass. Broken glass can fly up to several feet in any direction, so be sure to check in a wide radius from where the original break happened.
4. To get the finest particles that might be hard to spot, you can use a dampened disposable item or an adhesive item. A damp piece of kitchen paper folded over multiple times, a slice of fresh white bread (yes, really), duct tape or even a lint roller can all be used to get a hold of microscopic pieces of glass.
What else should you avoid cleaning with your vacuum cleaner?
We’ve covered why you shouldn’t vacuum up glass, but what other household spills are unsuitable for vacuuming? Here are some common household messes and items that I think are worth avoiding with your vacuum:
1. Liquids
While specialised wet/dry vacuums exist, most regular vacuum cleaners are not up to this task. Vacuuming up liquids can cause electrical faults inside your machine or dampen dust and debris inside your vacuum and cause clogs and malodorous build-ups.
2. Soil and plant debris
Soil from houseplants, outside dirt and other outdoor debris like this is usually damp and can end up clogging the inside of your vacuum. Even worse, if this kind of dirt ends up in your carpet, the weight and force of vacuuming over it can embed it in your soft flooring, causing permanent stains. I would recommend gently brushing soil from your carpet first to remove the rough dirt, then tackling any remaining stains with household cleaning items like baking soda and detergent.
3. Wet foods or sticky spills
Wet messes like cereal spills, pet foods or used coffee grounds should be cleaned with kitchen paper, a mop and bucket or a dedicated hard floor cleaner. Semi-liquid spills like these can clog your vacuum or even leave behind enough food residue to lead to mould growths in your vacuum. Similarly, sticky stuff like syrups, glues and glitter can gum up your brush bristles, clog your filter or jam your motor.
4. Small, hard objects
Look, I’ll be the first to admit it. If I see a small item on the floor when I’m vacuuming, like a coin or a paper clip, I usually don’t bother bending down to grab it and just vacuum it up instead. However, this is a habit I intend to break because I really don’t want to buy a new vacuum anytime soon. Hard objects like coins can scratch or break the interior parts of your vacuum, while items like paper clips and Lego blocks can break into pieces inside your machine and end up jamming the motor.
5. Ash and fine dusts
Fireplace ash and construction dust are two common no-nos that anyone who deals with vacuums will tell you to avoid. Both these kinds of particles can be too fine to catch when vacuuming and can pass straight through your machine and out of its air vent. They can also clog your filter or even burn your vacuum’s motor out.
6. Cords and cables
This one isn’t for your vacuum’s health, but it’s still an important safety issue. If you don’t lift up wires and cables when vacuuming, you can break down their exterior coating over time. Repeatedly running your vacuum over your cables can therefore lead to exposed wiring, which is a fire hazard and a general safety issue.
7. Make-up
Cosmetic products can cause many of the issues mentioned above when they’re vacuumed up. Overly fine particles of powders can clog your machine, highly-pigmented make-up can stain under the weight and force of a vacuum and waxy items such as lipsticks can melt inside your vacuum cleaner and cause internal damage.