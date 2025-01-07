Why you should never vacuum up glass – and 7 more things not to vacuum

1. Make sure you’re wearing protective clothing like gloves and shoes, then start by removing any large pieces of glass first and place them in a bin bag. To be even safer, you can remove these pieces with kitchen tongs or similar.

2. Use a brush and dustpan to sweep up and dispose of the remaining shards and particles.

3. To make sure you haven’t missed anything, use your phone light or a torch to try and identify any remaining pieces of glass. Broken glass can fly up to several feet in any direction, so be sure to check in a wide radius from where the original break happened.

4. To get the finest particles that might be hard to spot, you can use a dampened disposable item or an adhesive item. A damp piece of kitchen paper folded over multiple times, a slice of fresh white bread (yes, really), duct tape or even a lint roller can all be used to get a hold of microscopic pieces of glass.

What else should you avoid cleaning with your vacuum cleaner?

We’ve covered why you shouldn’t vacuum up glass, but what other household spills are unsuitable for vacuuming? Here are some common household messes and items that I think are worth avoiding with your vacuum:

1. Liquids

While specialised wet/dry vacuums exist, most regular vacuum cleaners are not up to this task. Vacuuming up liquids can cause electrical faults inside your machine or dampen dust and debris inside your vacuum and cause clogs and malodorous build-ups.

2. Soil and plant debris

Soil from houseplants, outside dirt and other outdoor debris like this is usually damp and can end up clogging the inside of your vacuum. Even worse, if this kind of dirt ends up in your carpet, the weight and force of vacuuming over it can embed it in your soft flooring, causing permanent stains. I would recommend gently brushing soil from your carpet first to remove the rough dirt, then tackling any remaining stains with household cleaning items like baking soda and detergent.

3. Wet foods or sticky spills

Wet messes like cereal spills, pet foods or used coffee grounds should be cleaned with kitchen paper, a mop and bucket or a dedicated hard floor cleaner. Semi-liquid spills like these can clog your vacuum or even leave behind enough food residue to lead to mould growths in your vacuum. Similarly, sticky stuff like syrups, glues and glitter can gum up your brush bristles, clog your filter or jam your motor.

4. Small, hard objects

Look, I’ll be the first to admit it. If I see a small item on the floor when I’m vacuuming, like a coin or a paper clip, I usually don’t bother bending down to grab it and just vacuum it up instead. However, this is a habit I intend to break because I really don’t want to buy a new vacuum anytime soon. Hard objects like coins can scratch or break the interior parts of your vacuum, while items like paper clips and Lego blocks can break into pieces inside your machine and end up jamming the motor.

5. Ash and fine dusts

Fireplace ash and construction dust are two common no-nos that anyone who deals with vacuums will tell you to avoid. Both these kinds of particles can be too fine to catch when vacuuming and can pass straight through your machine and out of its air vent. They can also clog your filter or even burn your vacuum’s motor out.

6. Cords and cables

This one isn’t for your vacuum’s health, but it’s still an important safety issue. If you don’t lift up wires and cables when vacuuming, you can break down their exterior coating over time. Repeatedly running your vacuum over your cables can therefore lead to exposed wiring, which is a fire hazard and a general safety issue.

7. Make-up

Cosmetic products can cause many of the issues mentioned above when they’re vacuumed up. Overly fine particles of powders can clog your machine, highly-pigmented make-up can stain under the weight and force of a vacuum and waxy items such as lipsticks can melt inside your vacuum cleaner and cause internal damage.