The best window vacs in 2024: Our experts’ favourites this Prime Day

Removing condensation or dirt from your windows is no easy job but the best window vac will help make things a whole lot easier. Designed to remove dust, dirt and water from windows and other shiny surfaces, a good window vac can keep your home squeaky clean.

All five window vacs featured in this roundup have been selected after an extensive research process involving the analysis of data sheets, manufacturer websites and user reviews. Taking into account key features such as battery runtime, portability, cleaning efficiency, leak-proof suction and weight, we’ve curated the perfect selection covering a range of budgets and needs.

Our quick buying guide at the bottom of this page has everything you need to make an informed decision. Alternatively, you can jump straight to our selection of mini reviews or at a glance list to see our top picks.