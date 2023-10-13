Best robot mops: Automated cleaning for hard floors

How to choose the best robot mop for you

Which robot mops deliver the best mopping performance?

Perhaps the most important thing to consider in a robot mop is how well it actually mops. That may be stating the obvious, but our experience testing such a vast array of models has shown a dramatic difference in abilities between the best and worst mops around. Often, many cheap robot vacuum cleaners have mopping functions tacked on; they aren’t necessarily well configured to deliver the best mopping results.

If all you want is a quick, regular wipe down, then almost any robot mop will do. At the most basic end of the scale, there are robot vacuum cleaners that come with a cloth attachment that hooks over a base plate, which is dragged around behind the vacuum as it cleans. They usually also have a water reservoir, which you fill with clean water from the tap. The clean water then drips onto the cloth through tiny holes, ensuring the cloth remains moist and has a supply of clean water. Some robots have this reservoir built into their vacuum collection bins, while in others it might be a separate unit, or require the bin to be swapped out for a water tank.

There are a few downsides to this mopping method. For starters, it can take a while for the tank to have dripped enough water to get the mop cloth sufficiently damp, so you may have to start out by wetting the mopping pad yourself.

It also tends to be one of the weaker mopping systems if the robot treats mopping much like vacuum cleaning, where one pass is usually sufficient. With dried-on dirt, this is rarely the case.

Better systems add a bit of agitation. This might involve the robot moving over the same spot multiple times, or via adding additional movement to the cloth. Some of the best mops we’ve seen use two rotating discs with mop pads affixed, which rotate in opposite directions. Add that to the forward motion of the robot and you have significantly more wiping action than you get with a fixed cloth.

How well do robot mops avoid carpet and other household obstacles?

This varies from robot to robot, but most decent robot mops can detect the type of surface they’re approaching and keep their damp cloths and pads away from carpet. Some robots may be able to lift their pads off the ground or even remove their mopping pads completely if they’re near a carpet; others may avoid the area completely. Robots that create maps can usually be instructed not to mop specific areas, which may be useful if you have a delicate hard floor that isn’t recognised by the robot.