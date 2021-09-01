Best toilet brush 2024: Amazon savings to remove dirt and grime

There’s nothing worse than scrubbing away at stubborn stains and obscured rims on the toilet bowl, especially when you don’t have the best toilet brush for the job. We know that sometimes, no amount of toilet cleaner or bleach can save you from this fate, especially if you live in an area with particularly hard water that’s prone to limescale.

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re tired of struggling to clean hard-to-reach areas with standard toilet brushes. Or you might be sick of buying cheap brushes that break after five minutes’ use. Even worse, you could have a smelly brush that’s needed replacing for longer than you’d like to admit; it’s recommended that you replace your toilet brush every six months, but many of us are guilty of waiting longer.

From brushes that include a built-in rim cleaner and interchangeable heads to innovative easy-clean silicone brushes, we’ve got it covered in this list. So, if you fancy getting an insight into the wonderful world of toilet brushes, you can read our detailed buying guide below. If you want to skip that, scroll a little further down to find the best toilet brushes out there.