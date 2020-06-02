Best hard floor cleaner 2024: Give your floor the treatment it deserves this Prime Day

The best hard floor cleaner will actively lift away dirt, sanitise floors and leave them looking fresh and new. The classic mop and bucket will wash your floors but will also leave them sopping wet and won’t pick up all the dirt and hair that builds up over time. This is why it makes sense to invest in a good hard floor cleaner if you’ve got a lot of sealed hard flooring in your home. Some will even vacuum, wash and dry in one go, meaning you don’t have to put half a day aside to refresh your floors.

In this article, we’ll help you choose the best hard floor cleaner for your needs. The reviews on this page are a mix of real, in-person testing and thorough research done by our team of expert testers in cases where we’ve been unable to get our hands on the product.

Our buying guide at the bottom of this page has some questions and information you might find useful. Be sure to also check out our at-a-glance list for quick links to our favourites, or jump to our mini reviews of the best hard floor cleaners.