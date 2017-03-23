Best cordless vacuum cleaner 2024: Our favourite tested models from Dyson, Shark and more

Nobody likes doing chores, but the best cordless vacuum cleaners can make the whole ordeal more bearable. They’re wonderfully convenient and handle most dirt spillages without you having to drag around cumbersome wires. The problem is, with so many brilliant vacuum cleaners out there, it can be tricky to pick out which cordless one is the best.

We’ve tested and reviewed over 90 vacuum cleaners, from humble handheld vacs to robot vacuums, so we know a good cordless model when we see one. While most models look the same, not all are created equal. That’s why we’ve put together this list. Every recommendation on our roundup has been thoroughly tested by our expert vacuum reviewers and we’ve got options for busy families, small spaces, those on a budget and more.

If you already know what type of cordless vacuum you’re after, our at-a-glance list below has quick links to our tested favourites. If you don’t know where to start, check out our buying guide, which will answer any questions you might have about choosing the right cordless model for your home. Otherwise, you can skip to the reviews of what we deem the best cordless vacuums available.

