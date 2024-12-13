Expert Reviews

The 9 Christmas cleaning jobs you should tackle now for stress-free festivities

Christmas cleaning header hoovering wooden floor in Rudolf socks

Get your vacuum, gloves and detergent ready, these are the essential cleaning jobs to tackle if you want to get ahead for Christmas

The lead up to Christmas is always a busy time, so getting a head start on the Christmas cleaning jobs you can tackle now is a wise move. As the big day looms ever closer and silly season takes over, it can be tough to squeeze in household chores among everything else, so having a deep cleaning plan before you welcome overnight guests or host a Christmas party will really pay off.

From vacuum cleaning the floor and clearing out spare rooms to organising the fridge and freezer, dusting down the decs and getting the kitchen spick and span, ticking off a few big jobs as soon as possible will make your home more welcoming and ready for all the Christmas chaos to begin.

Christmas cleaning jobs to tackle now

1. Christmas decorations

However they’ve been stored, your Christmas decorations have been away for a year collecting dust, so giving things like garlands, artificial wreaths, tree skirts and fabric decorations a vacuum with the brush nozzle is a good idea.

A lint roller can be used for more delicate objects, while hard surfaces of reusable advent calendars or any large baubles can be wiped over with a microfibre cloth.

Cleaning the carpet with a hoover and baubles

2. Entryways

Bang out doormats (indoor and out), brush the doorstep and give the front door a once over to get rid of any outdoor grime before adding a wreath, decorations or twinkling lights. Clear out coat and shoe racks in the hall to allow guests space to put their outdoor wear.

3. Clean the oven

It’s nobody’s favourite cleaning task but giving your oven, grill, hob and air fryer a deep clean before they really get put to work will get rid of any stale smells and make any festive baking far more pleasant for all concerned.

Not sure where to start? Read our guide on ‘How to clean an air fryer’ for top tips and tricks that will have them gleaming in no time.

Woman cleaning her oven

4. Degrease the extractor

Cooker hoods and extractors collect grease and grime over time, so to prevent these stale smells being circulated around your guests, make sure to take any removable filters and screens out and soak them in washing up liquid and hot water, scrubbing with a soft brush where possible. Leave to dry thoroughly before reconnecting.

5. Clean the coffee machine

Giving the coffee machine a proper clean before Christmas means that it will produce the tastiest possible coffee for you and your guests during the festivities. A deep clean will also remove any old or mouldy coffee smells and make the machine look its best on the worktop. In addition to your usual wipe down, check whether you need to clean the hopper or any grinding equipment where coffee oils can build up, then run a descale and cleaning cycle through the machine. While you’ve got the descaler, why not do the kettle too?

Christmas cleaning jobs lady wearing yellow rubber gloves cleaning a coffee machine

6. Disinfect surfaces

Ensure work surfaces, cupboard doors and floors are clean, clear and disinfected ready for the Christmas cooking onslaught. This is also the best time to give the insides of your cupboards a wipe down, if you have time.

7. Clear the spare room

If you’re fortunate enough to have a spare room to house your guests, then you might need to give it a clear out before you welcome anyone. Remove anything that may have been dumped there and organise a freshly washed set of bedding ready to put on ahead of their arrival. Use festive scented laundry liquid for bonus points and store it in a laundry bag to stop errant cats curling up on it before Christmas.

Throws and cushions should also be freshly laundered with plenty of fluffy clean towels and blankets supplied for comfort and it goes without saying that mattresses, pillows and duvets should be rotated and freshened up.

Christmas cleaning jobs lady making the bed

8. Tidy the lounge

Most of the Christmas period will likely be spent on the sofa, so make sure this is in tip top condition. Remove pads and cushions for vacuuming, stick any machine-suitable cushions and throws in the washing machine, and if you’re able, move large furniture to vacuum underneath.

9. Press tablecloths

Get out any table linen you plan on using and check for holes and cleanliness before rewashing (if necessary) and ironing flat. Dining chairs will also benefit from vacuuming and you should wipe down any table and chair legs with a damp microfibre cloth.

