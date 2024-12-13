The 9 Christmas cleaning jobs you should tackle now for stress-free festivities

3. Clean the oven

It’s nobody’s favourite cleaning task but giving your oven, grill, hob and air fryer a deep clean before they really get put to work will get rid of any stale smells and make any festive baking far more pleasant for all concerned.

Not sure where to start? Read our guide on ‘How to clean an air fryer’ for top tips and tricks that will have them gleaming in no time.

4. Degrease the extractor

Cooker hoods and extractors collect grease and grime over time, so to prevent these stale smells being circulated around your guests, make sure to take any removable filters and screens out and soak them in washing up liquid and hot water, scrubbing with a soft brush where possible. Leave to dry thoroughly before reconnecting.

5. Clean the coffee machine

Giving the coffee machine a proper clean before Christmas means that it will produce the tastiest possible coffee for you and your guests during the festivities. A deep clean will also remove any old or mouldy coffee smells and make the machine look its best on the worktop. In addition to your usual wipe down, check whether you need to clean the hopper or any grinding equipment where coffee oils can build up, then run a descale and cleaning cycle through the machine. While you’ve got the descaler, why not do the kettle too?

6. Disinfect surfaces

Ensure work surfaces, cupboard doors and floors are clean, clear and disinfected ready for the Christmas cooking onslaught. This is also the best time to give the insides of your cupboards a wipe down, if you have time.

7. Clear the spare room

If you’re fortunate enough to have a spare room to house your guests, then you might need to give it a clear out before you welcome anyone. Remove anything that may have been dumped there and organise a freshly washed set of bedding ready to put on ahead of their arrival. Use festive scented laundry liquid for bonus points and store it in a laundry bag to stop errant cats curling up on it before Christmas.

Throws and cushions should also be freshly laundered with plenty of fluffy clean towels and blankets supplied for comfort and it goes without saying that mattresses, pillows and duvets should be rotated and freshened up.

8. Tidy the lounge

Most of the Christmas period will likely be spent on the sofa, so make sure this is in tip top condition. Remove pads and cushions for vacuuming, stick any machine-suitable cushions and throws in the washing machine, and if you’re able, move large furniture to vacuum underneath.

9. Press tablecloths

Get out any table linen you plan on using and check for holes and cleanliness before rewashing (if necessary) and ironing flat. Dining chairs will also benefit from vacuuming and you should wipe down any table and chair legs with a damp microfibre cloth.