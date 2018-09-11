Best patio cleaner 2024: Prime Day deals on our tested recommendations

For many of us, patios and decking are a useful extension of our home living spaces, particularly during the summer months. The best patio cleaners will help keep these spaces looking pristine throughout the year. When the sun sets and the weather gets cold and damp, patios can quickly get covered in a film of green and grey grime. This looks unpleasant and can get very slippery too. That’s because that slimy green layer is algae and when accompanied by black spots, mildew, birdlime and plant debris, your previously pristine patio can look past its prime.

There are a wide range of patio cleaners out there, but which ones will make the job easier? Modern cleaners are designed to work without hours spent scrubbing on your hands and knees, although some will require the use of a pressure washer to hurry things along. To save you the trouble of finding the best options, I’ve tested a range of products to find the ultimate patio cleaners to deal with a range of issues. You’ll find my recommendations below and if you’ve got any questions afterwards, I’ve added a buying guide to explain everything you might need to know.

