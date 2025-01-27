Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: The best smoke alarm for the automated smart home?

Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: What does it do well?

Firstly, it works well as a straightforward smoke alarm. Sprayed with a smoke alarm test spray from 50cm for three seconds, it sounded the siren in 7.25 seconds, a similar response time to the Google Nest Protect and X-Sense Link+ Pro. The alarm is loud, at 93.7dBA from a distance of 1m, and you can mute it with a long press of the button.

It’s also pretty good as a smart alarm, once connected to the app and Smart Hub 3. You can check its current alarm status, battery status and smoke concentration levels (hopefully 0dB/m) through the app. Any alarms will result in notifications through the app and an alarm through the Hub, plus any other SD-S01D units you have connected.

Best of all, I found I could create automated responses to a smoke alarm through both the Aqara Home app and the Smart Hub M3, and through Alexa. If you have Aqara security cameras, sirens or lighting connected through the Hub M3, you can set a smoke alarm to trigger a response through these. Meanwhile, I was able to set up alerts through Alexa, and even get the Hub M3 to trigger Zigbee lightbulbs in the event of an alarm.

Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: What could it do better?

The issues with Google Home are pretty annoying, and I can’t help feeling that Aqara needs to simplify and streamline integration with other Matter hubs and devices, although both problems could be partly Google’s fault. It’s also frustrating that the SD-S01D’s smart features won’t work without a dedicated Hub when most other Zigbee devices will at least perform their basic functions with an existing Hub.