Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: The best smoke alarm for the automated smart home?
A rock-solid smoke alarm with great potential for automation, but only if you invest in the expensive Zigbee hub
Pros
- Loud and responsive alarms
- Alerts through connected Hub and smartphone apps
- Easy to integrate with other Aqara and Zigbee kit
Cons
- Requires expensive Aqara hub
- Issues integrating with Google Home
Wireless, connected smoke alarms are nothing new, but the Aqara SD-S01D does things slightly differently. Instead of using Wi-Fi, like the X-Sense Link+ Pro or Google Nest Protect, this smoke alarm uses the low-power Zigbee wireless protocol to connect to Aqara’s own Hub M2 or M3 hubs. In theory, this is less energy intensive – so better for battery life – and more stable, particularly in homes, where you already have a network of Zigbee light bulbs, thermostats and sensors.
It also opens up more opportunities for smart automations, while the Hub M3 is designed to work with the newer Matter protocol, enabling the SD-S01D to interact with other devices through Apple Homekit, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: What do you get for the money?
The Aqara SD-S01D is a compact, circular smoke alarm that measures 104.6mm in diameter and stands 42mm high. It operates over the Zigbee protocol and is powered by a single 3V CR17450 Lithium battery, designed to last for up to ten years. A single button on the top of the unit allows you to test or hush the alarm, and flashes red while an alarm is in progress.
While it uses the open Zigbee protocol, you really need an Aqara Smart Hub M2 (£52) or an Aqara Smart Hub M3 (£130) to make the most of the SD-S01D. It won’t connect directly to the Zigbee hub in one of Amazon’s Echo speakers, and without the Aqara Hub it operates as a basic “dumb” smoke alarm.
Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: How easy is it to set up?
The SD-S01D itself is a doddle to set up. It comes with a mounting backplate, screws and wallplugs for installation on the ceiling, and once you have the battery in place it’s good to go.
Provided you have an Aqara Smart Hub (I tested with the M3) and Aqara Home app installed, connecting it takes just a couple of minutes. You simply add the smoke detector as an accessory, click the button on the unit and wait for it to connect.
I had slightly more trouble connecting the Smart Hub M3 itself. Firstly, you need to avoid connecting it as a Matter device until you’ve installed it within the Aqara Home app, and use the QR code on the unit rather than the Matter code provided, or it simply fails to find and connect the Hub M3.
What’s more, having connected the Smart Hub M3 to Aqara Home, I was unable to get it working within Google Home, where the device would install as a Matter device but then be listed as ‘offline’ after setup. I had better results with Alexa and a 4th-generation Echo speaker, where both the Smart Hub M3 and the SD-S01D were detected and set up okay. Weirdly, though, the Smart Hub M3 refused to connect without a Zigbee-equipped Echo in place, even though it includes its own Zigbee hub.
Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: What does it do well?
Firstly, it works well as a straightforward smoke alarm. Sprayed with a smoke alarm test spray from 50cm for three seconds, it sounded the siren in 7.25 seconds, a similar response time to the Google Nest Protect and X-Sense Link+ Pro. The alarm is loud, at 93.7dBA from a distance of 1m, and you can mute it with a long press of the button.
It’s also pretty good as a smart alarm, once connected to the app and Smart Hub 3. You can check its current alarm status, battery status and smoke concentration levels (hopefully 0dB/m) through the app. Any alarms will result in notifications through the app and an alarm through the Hub, plus any other SD-S01D units you have connected.
Best of all, I found I could create automated responses to a smoke alarm through both the Aqara Home app and the Smart Hub M3, and through Alexa. If you have Aqara security cameras, sirens or lighting connected through the Hub M3, you can set a smoke alarm to trigger a response through these. Meanwhile, I was able to set up alerts through Alexa, and even get the Hub M3 to trigger Zigbee lightbulbs in the event of an alarm.
Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: What could it do better?
The issues with Google Home are pretty annoying, and I can’t help feeling that Aqara needs to simplify and streamline integration with other Matter hubs and devices, although both problems could be partly Google’s fault. It’s also frustrating that the SD-S01D’s smart features won’t work without a dedicated Hub when most other Zigbee devices will at least perform their basic functions with an existing Hub.
Aqara SD-S01D Smoke Detector review: Should you buy it?
Maybe. The Aqara SD-101DD is an effective smoke detector and the potential for automation is impressive. However, buying one detector and the Hub will cost you close to £150, and that only makes sense if you have an existing Aqara setup or are planning to invest more in Aqara or third-party Zigbee sensors, security kit or smart lighting. Otherwise, the X-Sense Link+ Pro kit is much better value.