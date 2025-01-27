X-Sense Link+ Pro Smoke Alarm with Base Station review: Bargain smoke alarm bundle

It needs a 2.4GHz network to operate – so those with Wi-Fi 5, 6 and 7 routers need to keep their 2.4GHz network discoverable – but, otherwise, setting it up is simple. Both the hubs and the smoke alarms are managed and controlled via a free cloud service and the X-Sense smartphone app.

The main units are larger than most modern smoke alarms, at 110mm in diameter, but not obtrusively so. An LED beneath the central button blinks green every 60 seconds to let you know it’s working, or flashes brighter and red during an alarm. Each is powered by a single replaceable CR123A Lithium battery, which should last five years of the device’s claimed ten-year lifespan.

X-Sense Link+ Pro Smoke Alarm with Base Station review: How easy is it to set up?

I found the system very easy to set up. I simply installed the app, powered up the Base Station, added it as a device and selected the Wi-Fi network and entered my password.

After that, it was simply a question of adding the three smoke alarms to the app, and allocating each to a room in my home.

Each alarm comes with a plastic backplate which screws onto the ceiling (wall plugs are provided), with the unit slotting in then twisting to lock into place.