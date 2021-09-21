Best rat poison 2024: Make savings on the best pest control with Amazon

If you’re troubled by scratches in the night, tiny holes in food packaging or droppings around your home, you might be in the market for the best rat poison available. Carrying an array of diseases that can be passed on to humans, including Leptospirosis (Weil’s disease), Salmonella, Listeria, Toxoplasma gondii and Hantavirus, rats are a health risk and can even cause fires by gnawing through electrical cables.

The list below documents what we consider to be the best rat poisons on the market. Each option has been selected after extensive research and assessments of manufacturer websites, user reviews and data sheets. Our experts analysed key features such as active ingredients, weight, safety concerns and effectiveness, to determine which are the top products to buy.

If you need more information about the different types of poisons available, as well as a breakdown of the most important things to consider before making a purchase, our buying guide at the bottom of the page has you covered.