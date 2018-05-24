How to choose the best weed killer for you

Chemical weed killers basically break down into five main types, and which you pick depends on the weeds you’re trying to get rid of, and the position that you find those weeds in.

Systemic weed killers: Systemic weed killers are usually taken in through the foliage, and from there spread through the rest of the plant to its roots. This gives the weed killer a decent fighting chance of killing off the whole plant. They usually take longer to act, but are effective against the plants they’re designed to kill. What’s more, they don’t hang around in the soil afterward, which means it’s safe to plant again.

Contact weed killers: These powerful herbicides destroy plant life, killing any part they touch or – in some cases – the whole plant as they’re absorbed. Again, they take a while to work – sometimes weeks – but afterward, they’re neutralised by the soil.

Non-selective weed killers: These ultra-violent weed killers tend to be fast and effective, but they destroy just about anything they come into contact with, affecting both the plants and soil. That means they’re a little too effective to be used in lawns, beds or borders in most cases, and are best used on driveway and patio weeds.