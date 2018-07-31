The best video doorbells from our tests in 2024

Your doorbell should have two-way talk with a decent microphone and speaker and a good-quality video image. With some video doorbells, you see people head to toe, while with others you only get a partial view. Check there’s a motion sensor and think about whether you want alerts to cover the full 180˚ to 185˚ view, or whether you want only a certain zone within the field of vision to be covered. Most doorbells have infrared LEDs so they can see at night, but this video will usually be black and white.

What other features are worth paying for?

You may want to access previously recorded motion and rings – perhaps because you missed a call or because someone on your street has told you about attempted break-ins. Be aware this comes at an extra price, sometimes more than £25 a year.

Will you be able to hear the doorbell? To hear it in the house (not just on your smartphone), you will need a chime unit. With wired doorbells you can usually connect them to your existing chime, whereas battery-powered doorbells typically need a proprietary unit. With some video doorbells these come in the box; with others, it costs extra.

What about smart home features?

Do you want your doorbell to be part of a bigger home security system – for instance, by adding security cameras that can connect with a central system hub? With certain video doorbells, there’s even smart lock integration so your doorbell can effectively let someone into your home once you give them the green light from your smartphone.

On a simpler level, it’s worth remembering that the two main players in the world of video doorbells – Nest and Ring – are owned by Google and Amazon respectively. That means that they tie in with the smart displays of both companies: Ring works brilliantly with Echo Show and Echo Spot speakers, while Nest Hello plays nicely with the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max Technically there’s a Nest skill for Alexa (but not a matching one of Ring for Google Home) but if you want maximum compatibility and support, it makes sense to ensure your systems match.

How much do I need to spend?

Video doorbells start at around £50 and go up to several hundred pounds. Don’t assume it’s always best to pay top whack as even the cheapest video doorbell in our roundup gets a great review. You may not need or even want some of the features in the more expensive video doorbells.

