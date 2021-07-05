Best wireless router 2024: Our tests reveal the fastest, most feature-packed routers around

Routers supporting Wi-Fi 6E add the ability to connect in the 6GHz frequency range, alongside the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands supported by Wi-Fi 6. This means there’s more bandwidth available for your devices; however, Wi-Fi 6E routers tend to be a lot more expensive than those supporting good old Wi-Fi 6, and to get the full advantage your laptop or smartphone will also need to be Wi-Fi 6E compatible.

The newest standard is Wi-Fi 7. So far, support is very thin on the ground, and hardware is even more expensive than Wi-Fi 6E. However, it brings attractive new features such as multi-link operation (MLO), which allows compatible devices to transfer data across all three radio bands at once, enabling huge connection speeds. It’s the fastest, most up-to-date wireless technology around, but we would recommend you steer clear until it’s more widely adopted and prices fall significantly.

What’s the difference between dual-band and tri-band?

All modern routers can transmit and receive on both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz radio bands. The 2.4GHz band is slower, but it has a longer range so it can be good for big, old houses with thick walls. Wi-Fi 6E and 7 can also use a third radio band in the 6GHz range.

The tri-band design has two advantages. First, 6GHz connections tend to be faster than 5GHz ones (although they may have lesser range). Second, dividing communications across the 5GHz and 6GHz bands reduces contention and interference, helping to provide the maximum performance.

What’s the difference between a wireless router and a mesh system?

A mesh system does the same basic job as a router, but it combines the main unit with additional “satellites”, which you place around your home to help distribute the wireless signal more widely. A mesh kit will be more expensive than the average router, but if you’re struggling to get a decent connection in the far reaches of your home, it could be the perfect answer. If that sounds good, check out our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market.

What speeds can I expect to see?

Router manufacturers advertise some very fast transfer speeds, but these are theoretical maximums: you’ll never get close to them in real life.

They also have a misleading habit of adding up the speeds of different radios to come up with a total data rate. For example, if a router has a 2.4GHz radio that supports speeds up to 800Mbits/sec, plus a 5GHz radio rated at up to 1,200Mbits/sec, the manufacturer may advertise a total speed of 2,000Mbits/sec. In reality, no single device can get a connection faster than 1,200Mbits/sec, and the real-world transfer speeds you see will probably be less than half of that.

Don’t get too hung up on extreme speeds: it’s nice to be able to quickly copy big files around your personal network, but when it comes to downloads and video streaming, the limiting factor is usually your internet connection rather than the router.

How many wired Ethernet ports do I need?

Ethernet ports are far from obsolete. Many “smart” home devices still come with hubs that need a wired connection to your router, and if you plan on adding a NAS drive to your network at any point, that’s also going to occupy a port. We’d suggest you look for a router with at least three gigabit Ethernet ports – if you need to, though, you can buy a low-cost Ethernet switch to attach more wired devices to your router.

Some high-end routers have multi-gigabit ports rated at 2.5Gbits/sec or even 10Gbits/sec. These are great for enthusiasts building high-bandwidth networks, but most homes won’t find much use for them. Even if your NAS box has a super-high-speed link to your router, when you want to actually access your files, the connection between your router and laptop will act as a bottleneck.

What other features should I look out for?

If you have kids, you might want to choose a router with built-in parental controls. Some models let you restrict access to the internet on a per-device basis at certain times of day, or limit it to a certain accumulated amount of time; some even provide category-based web filtering. There are software packages that can do the same thing, but router-based controls are easier to keep on top of and administer.

A USB 3 socket is another convenience to look out for; this makes it easy to share a hard disk or flash drive with your whole network. It’s a cheap alternative to a NAS appliance for easily sharing files, although it won’t give you the security of a properly configured RAID array. USB 2 works too, but it’s a lot slower.

