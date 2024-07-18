Meaco MC Series Pro 10000 CH review: Serious cooling for sensible money

Thanks to our generally temperate climate, air conditioning isn’t anywhere near as ubiquitous here in the UK as it is in, say, the Mediterranean or California. Yet, anyone who’s had to work in a small office, or sleep in a hot bedroom, during a heatwave will know there are some occasions when having an air conditioner makes all the difference between getting some work done, or getting some sleep, and just feeling hot and bothered. That doesn’t mean you need to spend big bucks installing a serious AC system, but you might want to splash out on a portable air conditioner (PAC) – something that’s compact, easy-to-use, effective, and, most of all, affordable.

Unfortunately, that’s going to count out some of the most popular PACs from the bigger and somewhat pricier brands, but the MeacoCool MC Series Pro 10000 CH, from Meaco, fits the bill. The big sibling to the MC Series Pro 7000, this PAC is ideal for occasional cooling and is capable of handling quite large rooms. It also has a built-in fan and features a heating mode, so you can keep using it all year round, although there is a version without the heating option – the MC Series Pro 10000 – that’s available for £30 less.

Meaco MC Series Pro 10000 CH: What do you get for the money?

This portable air conditioner is rated for 10,000 BTU, which will give you enough cooling power to chill a room of up to 28m2 in size. All of Meaco’s MC Series models feature fan and dehumidifier modes, while this model, with its CH designation, can also double as an electric fan heater. Beyond this, it has a sleep mode, two fan settings, and a timer – so you can set the air conditioning to turn on (if left in standby) or off after one to 24 hours.