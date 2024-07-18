Meaco MC Pro Series 7000 review: Brilliant budget air conditioner for smaller rooms

At first glance, there’s actually very little to differentiate between the MC Pro Series 7000 and the MC Pro Series 10000 CH – both use the same 70cm tall casing, with the same 34.1 x 33.5cm footprint. That’s fairly compact by PAC standards and shouldn’t be too tricky to cram into a small-ish living room or bedroom. However, at 20.5kg, the MC Pro Series 7000 is 4kg lighter, which certainly makes a difference if you have to heft it up one or more flights of stairs.

There’s nothing particularly remarkable about the gloss white design with its black top panel, barring the addition of displays on both the front and the top panel, and a set of touch-sensitive controls on the top. The displays show the current temperature or the current target temperature, along with the current mode and fan speed. The controls have been kept simple; however, Meaco not only provides a fully-functional remote control but also a smartphone app, which allows you to control the fan as well as schedule on and off times from your phone. It’s just a bit of a shame to see that the app still has a few rough edges, with placeholder text visible in places, but hopefully this will be sorted out in the next few months.