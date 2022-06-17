The best cordless irons to buy in 2024

Ironing is a task that most of us have a habit of putting off until there’s a towering pile of clothing in front of us. So, when it does come time to do the ironing, the ideal steam iron is one that does a great job getting rid of creases and doesn’t take too long about it. The best cordless irons make this everyday chore a breeze.

They sit on an independent base that charges the iron to its chosen temperature, so you will obviously need a plug socket for the base unit. But, once charged, they allow you to iron without any restrictions or need to continually flick a cord out of the way.

Is this the type of iron for you? To help you decide, we’ve put together a buying guide below to answer some questions. Alternatively, if you’re already set on a cordless iron, scroll down for our recommendations on the best you can buy.