Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 review: A Prime Day offer

The design of the FreeBuds Pro hasn’t evolved much since the first model, with a few minor tweaks here and there. Available in either Eucalyptus Green or Silver Frost (reviewed here), the buds have the same rectangular stems, adorned with simple and unobtrusive branding, moulded into contoured drums with silicone ear tips. The mirrored plastic style has carried over from the Pro 2, as has the IP54 dust- and water-resistance rating.

The case still doesn’t offer any kind of IP rating, but it does have improved battery capacity compared to the Pro 2, despite being slightly smaller. With ANC disabled, in-ear battery life is touted at around 6.5 hours, but the charging case brings the total up to an impressive 31 hours. Switch ANC on, and you’re looking at just 4.5 hours in-ear – half an hour better than the Pro 2, at least – and 22 hours total, which is again an improvement over the Pro 2. There’s no fast charging option, but the case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.