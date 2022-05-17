Best cool bag: Backpacks, totes and bottle caddies to keep your food and drink chilled

The best cool bag should keep drinks, snacks and other items nice and cool for at least the length of a picnic or trip to the seaside. However, more premium models boast even longer cool times and a plethora of features such as waterproofing, collapsibility and more robust straps – ideal for longer trips.

We can all agree that nothing spoils an outing like lukewarm drinks and sweaty ham sandwiches – so If you’re a seasoned camper, an avid daytripper or just someone who likes to keep their beer cold when they head out to the park, a cool bag will fill a void in your life you might not have realised was there. During the warmer months you’ll find your cool bag will become an indispensable item for day to day use.

Below, you’ll find mini-reviews of our favourite cool bags, rounding up everything from budget-options, to style-focused models and innovative items you might not have seen anywhere else. Further down the page is our handy buying guide, which will you through some of the technical questions you might have when purchasing a cool bag.

If you want to get a very brief round-up of our top picks in a variety of categories, check out our at-a-glance list just below.