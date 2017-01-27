The 8 best travel mugs and reusable cups

Well designed and well insulated, the best travel mugs will keep hot drinks toasty and cool drinks ice-cold, while also staying leak-free. From classic coffee-shop cups to thermos-shaped designs, travel mugs come in all shapes and sizes. At first glance, travel mugs can seem expensive. If you’re thinking about using one on your commute, you might find it hard to justify spending what might be five to ten times as much as an Americano from your local coffee shop. However, walking out of your door already holding a coffee will save you many more pounds in the long run and you’ll avoid those annoying queues.

To help you make an informed decision about which travel mug is right for you, we’ve put together a short buying guide below. Our at-a-glance list will take you directly through to buy some of our favourites or you can scroll further to find mini reviews on a variety of models for every style preference and budget.

Best travel mug: At a glance