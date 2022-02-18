Lavazza Jolie coffee machine review: Not just a pretty face

For great-tasting coffee in a pinch, Lavazza’s capsule machines have consistently impressed us, taking the hassle out of brewing espresso yet still delivering quality results. The Jolie is the smallest of the brand’s A Modo Mio coffee machines and, at under £100, it’s a great piece of kit for the coffee drinker who might not have the budget, space or time to invest in a manual espresso machine.

Lavazza Jolie review: What do you get for the money?

At just 33cm deep, the Jolie really is a compact capsule coffee machine and, priced at £95, it’s also Lavazza’s most affordable. This title was previously held by the Lavazza Tiny, but this has now been officially discontinued – although you might still be able to find some remaining stock on Amazon.

The Jolie offers pretty much everything we’ve come to expect from a Lavazza capsule machine. Its body is constructed from plastic, with a sizeable metal lever that is used to open and shut the capsule slot. A 600ml water tank slots in at the back of the machine and at the front there’s a removable drip tray, allowing you to use the machine with both espresso cups and larger mugs. It comes in a choice of three colours: red, white or black.

Where the Jolie really differs from its bulkier brethren is its control panel, which in this case is just a single button on the top of the machine. This is used to turn it on and pour espresso: it’s as simple as that. There’s no off button on the Jolie, either. Instead, it will shut itself off automatically after nine minutes of inactivity. Alternatively, you can switch it off at the plug.

I tested the coffee-only version of the Lavazza Jolie, although a Jolie and Milk variant is also available for £169 if you prefer milk-based drinks. This comes with an integrated milk frother and has two buttons, one for espresso and one for longer lungo coffees.