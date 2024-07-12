Can you cook a full English breakfast in an air fryer? I put it to the test

While most people know air fryers are a dab hand at simple things like chips and chicken goujons, you may not be aware that the best air fryers can handle much more than that. They’re even capable of cooking full meals. One such meal, and one of the most frequently sought after air fryer recipes, is a full English breakfast, with many people wondering if an air fryer can tackle items like eggs, beans and bacon. As an air fryer tester and reviewer who likes to try new things, I was excited to take on this challenge and to devise a recipe for a quick, tasty and relatively healthy full air fryer breakfast.

To learn a little bit more about how air fryers work and what advantages they offer for cooking breakfast, check out our short explainer below. If you’re already up to speed and want to get straight to cooking, you can jump to the recipe further down the page.

What is an air fryer and how does it work?

Air fryers operate similarly to a convection oven, using a heating element and powerful fans to rapidly circulate hot air, ensuring the maximum amount of food surface area comes into contact with heat. The majority of air fryers are basket-style models, which have single cooking drawers that pull out from the front of the appliance. Other common setups include dual drawer air fryers, tabletop oven-style models that open via a hinged door and multi cookers with air frying capabilities. Cheaper air fryers have limited functionality, but mid-range and more expensive models can add extra cooking settings as well as accessories that make them more versatile.