XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro review: The incredible transforming portable projector

We’ve seen similar ideas before from Samsung’s Freestyle range, but XGIMI’s design is, if anything, more practical, keeping the speakers in the base to add some weight to the stand, and making the projector useful in an array of different situations. Nor do its party tricks end there. Point the projector back down, then click it one slot downwards, not quite closed, and it transforms into a Bluetooth speaker with a cool, customisable ambient glow. Add the optional Creative Optical Filter, and it can display a selection of ambient visuals on your wall when connected to XGIMI’s Wall app.

Like last year’s model, the MoGo 3 Pro comes without an internal battery, so you can’t just set it up and get it running without an external power source. However, it is compatible with USB-PD power banks that can output the necessary 65W, while XGIMI sent my review sample with its optional PowerBase stand (£109). This is a two-part shaft that transforms into a sort of monopod stand, with the upper section containing a 72Wh lithium-ion battery. This gives you roughly two and a half hours of video playback or twice that if you stick to Bluetooth audio.

