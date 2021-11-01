Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: The 4K HDR streaming stick that does it all

READ NEXT: The best smart TV platforms

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: Content and performance

The Fire TV’s menu of apps is as varied as you’ll find on any other streaming OS. From the main menu, you can jump into any popular paid service of your choosing, from Netflix and Now to Disney Plus and Apple TV. In terms of free content, you get all the usual UK catch-up apps plus the likes of YouTube and IMDb TV.

Watching the latest 4K HDR content through the Max was as enjoyable as I expected it to be. Dolby Vision film The Green Knight looked phenomenally gritty, full of foreboding shadow but never so dark as to obscure the embroidered finery and weatherbeaten faces of Aruthurian legend. Meanwhile, select scenes from the HDR10+ show Good Omens offered explosions of light and colour, with details as crisp as can be.

But then again, these shows looked no better or worse than they did when viewed through the Prime Video app installed on my LG CX TV. As always, when it comes to streaming sticks, the quality of the playback largely depends on the calibre of the TV and broadband. To get the most from the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you’ll want a decent 4K TV that supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision.

I should point out that I watched the same 4K HDR content twice on the Stick 4K Max, both with the Eero Pro 6 enabled and with it disconnected. There were no differences as far as I could discern, but then again my Vodafone Wi-Fi hub is in the same room as my TV, so connectivity has never been an issue for me when streaming in 4K HDR. If your device is further away, or you have a number of devices streaming content simultaneously across the household, you might stand to benefit more from the Wi-Fi 6 boost.

READ NEXT: The best 4K HDR TVs you can buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: Verdict

Unless you already have a Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the logical purchase if you’re after a future-proofed 4K HDR streamer. It’s only a fiver more than its predecessor yet packs in a number of new features, the most significant being the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 support.