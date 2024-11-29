I write about TVs for a living and it blows my mind that you can get an 85in QLED TV for under £1,000 this Black Friday

Massive screen sizes have been the big TV trend of 2024, with Chinese brands TCL and Hisense spearheading an industry-wide move towards manufacturers offering enormous options across their ranges.

Many people will struggle to fit anything larger than 65in into their house or flat but if you do have the space, the price of super-sized TVs isn’t nearly as much of a limiting factor as it used to be.

We’ve come so far that you can pick up an 85in TV with a quantum dot panel and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for just £949 this Black Friday. The TV in question is the TCL C655K, which we’ll have a review of soon, and has been discounted from £1,068.

