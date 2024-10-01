Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review: Simple but reasonably effective

Leonardo da Vinci reportedly said, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication”, a sentiment I imagine informs Amazon’s approach towards its Basics range. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar may not officially be part of that range but it embodies the same philosophy.

It’s a compact budget soundbar, incredibly easy to set up and use, and won’t put a big dent in your bank balance. Despite lacking many of the bells and whistles found on premium soundbars, such as built-in Alexa and Dolby Atmos support, it does offer DTS Virtual:X and has a handful of EQ presets.

And if you’re looking for a space-efficient soundbar to pair with a cheap TV and don’t have room for a subwoofer, it’s definitely worth considering. Doubly so, if that TV is the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series or Omni QLED, or you can pick it up at a discount during one of Amazon’s Prime Day sales.