Motorola Moto G55 5G review: My new favourite budget phone

Motorola Moto G55 5G review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset is near-enough identical to the 7020 used in the Moto G54 5G, except that the two Cortex-A78 cores are now clocked up to 2.5GHz, instead of 2.2GHz. As you can see below, this small change is still a reasonably effective one, yielding performance improvements over the G54 of around 16% in the single-core benchmarks and 4% in the multi-core.

This new chipset still uses the same IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, however, so we don’t see any improvements on the gaming side of things. The G55’s 19fps in the offscreen portion is fine for this price, as long as you keep gaming expectations low – think more Candy Crush and less Call of Duty: Mobile.

MediaTek claims superior power efficiency for the 7025 and it’s hard to argue when you look at the results of our battery life test. The Moto G55 5G lasted for a solid 24hrs 36mins, beating the G54 5G by more than three hours. The Honor phones still have the edge here but regardless, this is a great result for the Moto G55 5G.

Also improved over the G54 5G is the charging speed, which has doubled from 15W to 30W. Plugged into a compatible charger, the G55 5G can recharge from empty in around 1hr 16mins, whereas the G54 5G took just under two hours.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life