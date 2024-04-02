Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G review: Prime Day discount is here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G review: Performance and battery life

So, how does the Redmi Note 13 5G’s MediaTek Dimensity 6080 perform compared to the competition? It largely holds its own.

As you can see, there’s really not much between the Note 13, the Nothing Phone (2a), the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Honor Magic 5 Lite. Only the more expensive Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pixel 6a stand out here, and then mainly on multi-core tasks.

But things take a bit of a turn when we move onto the graphical tests. Gamers beware:

Now, to be clear, these tests are deliberately graphically intense, and if you just play card and puzzle games (or don’t game at all), then you can ignore it. All the same, the Redmi Note 13 is comfortably last here – and while the disparity with the Honor and OnePlus handsets is nominal, Nothing and Google both offer a lot more bang for not that much more buck.

Despite packing a 5,000mAh battery, the Note 13’s stamina is actually a little disappointing, comparatively speaking.

In fairness, a battery life closing in on 16 hours is nothing to be sneezed at, but it’s still the weakest stamina of all the handsets included here. Realistically, it won’t be a problem, but if you’re looking for the best for your money, this is not the one.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the MIUI skin included on top of Android 13 isn’t particularly pleasant to use. It’s also packed with bloatware which you’ll spend a lot of time uninstalling.

This is a mix of unnecessary duplicates with three web browsers (Chrome, Mi Browser and Opera) as well as sponsored apps. For the latter, Xiaomi does at least have the decency of putting the likes of AliExpress, Booking.com and Trip.com in a folder labelled “More apps”, but it still feels quite intrusive and unwelcome.