Motorola Moto G35 5G review: Can’t beat last year’s best

Motorola Moto G35 5G review: Performance and battery life

Unisoc processors usually underwhelm but the T760 scored reasonably well in my testing – in the multi-core portion, at least. Here, it surpassed the G34 5G’s by 18%, despite falling 15% behind it in the single-core results. It’s not the nippiest phone in the world (testing it right after the Moto G55 5G showed how much legwork the latter’s extra horsepower is doing) but this is still a reasonable enough result for a phone of this price.

The red bar in the graph below may make the G35 5G look like a downgrade over last year in the on-screen gaming stakes but that’s just due to it having a higher resolution screen (more pixels means more power needed for each frame). Look to the orange bars instead and you’ll see that all of these cheap phones perform very similarly – fluid 3D gaming is out of reach but simple fare like Candy Crush and Solitaire will run just fine.

Battery life is also barely any different than last year – though the larger, sharper display makes this a positive in my book. Despite having to light up all of those extra pixels, the Moto G35 5G managed to last for 22hrs 56mins, which is just seven minutes less than its predecessor. The Moto G55 5G and Nokia G42 5G are still a few hours better but this isn’t a bad result for the G35 5G.

We’ve once again got 18W wired charging support. In my testing, it got the phone to 50% in 40 minutes and to 100% in around an hour and a half, which is decent enough for this kind of money.

Motorola Moto G35 5G review: Cameras

The 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera has been something of a mainstay on budget Moto devices in recent years. This feels a little lazy but it’s at least a reliable shooter, with solid detail and vibrant colours when capturing photos in good lighting.