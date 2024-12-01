The Switch 2 may be coming soon but this Black Friday Switch OLED deal is still VERY TEMPTING

Until the Switch 2 is here, the Switch OLED is the best place to play both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The 7in, 720p OLED display is the best-looking Switch screen available thanks to its improved brightness and contrast when compared to other models in Nintendo’s lineup. It also has upgraded front-firing speakers, a new power button, volume rockers and a variable-position hinged kickstand.

If you already own a Switch or Switch Lite, I wouldn’t recommend upgrading now – you’re better off holding fire and buying a Switch 2. But if you don’t already own a Nintendo handheld and don’t plan on forking out for the Switch 2 at launch (rumours suggest it will cost somewhere in the region of £400) this Black Friday Switch OLED deal is the way to go.

There were even better offers available last week, but unfortunately, these sold out almost instantly. For instance, this bundle also included Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the 12-month Switch Online membership, a Princess Zelda carrying case and a physical copy of Minecraft for just £299. I’d be surprised if it came back in stock any time soon but it might be worth signing up for stock alerts on the off chance it does.

