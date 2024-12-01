The Switch 2 may be coming soon but this Black Friday Switch OLED deal is still VERY TEMPTING
The very best Switch OLED bundles may have sold out within hours but there are still bargains to be had for Mario fans
Rumours are rife about the Nintendo Switch 2 getting a release date in the first half of 2025. I’m super excited about the latest iteration of the Japanese manufacturer’s handheld console but it’s likely to come with a hefty price tag at launch.
As such, it’s still well worth considering a Switch OLED, particularly when you get an attractive bundle at a competitive price. That’s the case with this Switch bundle at Currys, where the white Switch OLED with Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-installed and a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online currently costs £290
Given the console is being sold separately for £280 and Nintendo Switch Online is priced at £18/yr, you’re effectively getting the game for free. And some game it is, too.
I’ve played a lot of it, and think it’s a triumphant return to side-scrolling form for the Marios Bros. series. As someone who was addicted to Super Mario Land on the Game Boy as a kid, it’s been a joy navigating the gorgeous levels, testing out the new transformations and seeking out every collectable.
If you’re not into platformers and racing games are more your thing, then I’d like to point you towards a similar bundle that includes the iconic Mario Kart 8. It’s slightly more expensive at £299 but still represents a decent saving on the price you’d pay for everything separately.
Until the Switch 2 is here, the Switch OLED is the best place to play both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The 7in, 720p OLED display is the best-looking Switch screen available thanks to its improved brightness and contrast when compared to other models in Nintendo’s lineup. It also has upgraded front-firing speakers, a new power button, volume rockers and a variable-position hinged kickstand.
If you already own a Switch or Switch Lite, I wouldn’t recommend upgrading now – you’re better off holding fire and buying a Switch 2. But if you don’t already own a Nintendo handheld and don’t plan on forking out for the Switch 2 at launch (rumours suggest it will cost somewhere in the region of £400) this Black Friday Switch OLED deal is the way to go.
There were even better offers available last week, but unfortunately, these sold out almost instantly. For instance, this bundle also included Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the 12-month Switch Online membership, a Princess Zelda carrying case and a physical copy of Minecraft for just £299. I’d be surprised if it came back in stock any time soon but it might be worth signing up for stock alerts on the off chance it does.
For more Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers across a wide range of product categories, head on over to our Black Friday deals hub. I’ve been working hard on keeping the Black Friday TV deals live blog furnished with discounts over the past month, while my colleagues have been tracking deals across blogs for hot ticket items such as headphones, mattresses and Nespresso machines.