Best Black Friday Nespresso deals: Top savings on coffee machines, pods and bundles

If you hope to buy a new Nespresso coffee machine, you’re just in time to take advantage of these last-minute Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. On this page, you’ll find a list of the best Nespresso coffee pod machines we’ve tested and recommended. We’ve also picked out a fabulous deal on Nespresso pods, which should keep you stocked up and caffeinated well into 2025.

Nespresso coffee machines are one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to have barista-quality coffee at home. For most machines, you simply fill the water tank, pop in a coffee pod of your choice and your coffee is ready at the touch of a button. No faffing around with grounds, beans or complicated kit – perfect for brewing yourself a coffee in an early morning haze.

The machines themselves are far more affordable than their bean-to-cup counterparts – even more so now that there are some Black Friday discounts to be had. These are the best Nespresso deals available right now, according to our in-house coffee experts.

The best Nespresso Black Friday deals

1. Nespresso Pop bundle (Was £186, now £99)

This Nespresso bundle includes the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine, a milk frother, two Nespresso mugs, two spoons and twelve coffee pods. It’s got everything you’d need to make barista-style coffee at home, which makes this deal perfect for gifting a coffee lover who hasn’t yet switched from instant coffee at home.

The whole set ordinarily costs an average of £186 on Amazon, so now that it’s available for £99 it’s a real bargain. Just be sure to pick it up before stock runs out.

2. Nespresso Vertuo Pop (Was £76, now £54)

If you don’t fancy all the bells and whistles included in the deal above, don’t fret. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine is also on sale for £54 down from £76 full price. That’s a fantastic discount on a machine that earned an impressive four stars and Recommended award in our full review.

You can read our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review for more details, but our Senior Home Editor, Danielle Amato praised the machine for its compact, fun design and brilliant range of drink options. Now that it’s available for this bargain price, it’s a no-brainer.

If you’re here for brilliant value, this is the deal you need. Not only is the L’or Barista Sublime machine one of the best coffee pod machines we’ve ever reviewed, but this deal means you can buy one for ridiculously cheap with 100 L’or pods thrown in for a tenner. And, to sweeten the deal, the machine is compatible with all Nespresso pods, so you’ll still have access to its broad range of flavours.

Like the Nespresso Pop deals above, you can also buy the L’or Barista Sublime on its own. In our full L’or Barista Sublime review, we praised its compact, easy-to-use design and vast variety of flavours. Now, it’s available on Amazon for £50 down from £92 – the cheapest coffee machine we recommend right now.

Of course, I recommend spending the extra £10 to receive 100 capsules in the deal above, but if you’ve already got plenty of capsules spare, this deal is still brilliant value.

5. Nespresso pod deal (20% off 250 capsules)

Hoping to stock up on Nespresso pods but don’t want to be tied down to one flavour? This deal’s for you. If you’re quick, you can choose any 250 pods from Nespresso’s vast library of flavours and get 20% off. Just be sure to enter the code BF20 at checkout.

