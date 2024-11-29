I’ve found a Nintendo Switch deal I’d actually buy this Black Friday

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are notoriously fickle. Most of them don’t live up to expectations, and those that do tend to fly off the shelves. I say this as a guy who’s been writing about this exact topic since Black Friday 2018 – in my five years at Expert Reviews, I’ve only seen a small handful of genuinely decent Switch deals.

This is definitely one of them. Very has the Nintendo Switch with Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for £269 – the bundle is usually £309, so you’re saving £40. Not too shabby, in my professional opinion.

View deal at Very

Why is this Nintendo Switch deal worth it?

Let’s talk value for money. The Switch launched at £280, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently £38 and Switch Sports is £31, while a 12-month Switch Online membership will set you back £18 at the moment. That’s a total cost for the bundle items bought separately of £367. I’m no mathematician, but I’m fairly sure that’s a damn sight more than what you’ll pay for this bundle deal.

I don’t need to tell you why you should pick up a Nintendo Switch. It took home full marks when we reviewed it way back in 2018 – which, incidentally, was when I bought mine. I’ve had it ever since – even though the model I own has since been replaced by the model on offer here. This new model has a better battery than the one I own. Jammy.

View deal at Very

I’ll vouch for the quality of the Switch. It’s a lovely device, ultra-light and surprisingly compact; it’s also surprisingly powerful, with enough grunt to handle big titles such as The Witcher 3 or Hogwarts Legacy. But it’s Nintendo’s own catalogue that I keep coming back to – a unique library of games led by the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pokemon Scarlet/Violet. Oh, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

What about the Nintendo Switch games?

Mario Kart 8 is potentially my most-played game on Switch. I’m an obsessive Mario Kart player: it’s ideal for Christmas, family gatherings or post-drink laughs, and it’s been updated with new tracks and characters since it launched. And with 12 months of Switch Online, you can take your karting prowess to the international stage.

Switch Sports, meanwhile, is a staple of the Switch library in the same way that Wii Sports was all those years ago (2006, if you want to feel old). Play eight beautifully imaged games with up to three of your friends and relive the joy of bowling straight strikes on Wii Sports while your friends grumble in frustration. I’ve dabbled, and I thought the game looked really gorgeous and played just like I remember the original.

I certainly don’t want to gush, but this is genuinely a rare good deal on a Nintendo Switch console bundle. If I hadn’t already spent £500 on an extraordinary Google Pixel 8 Pro deal I’d be sorely tempted to lay my old Switch to rest.

View deal at Very

While you’re here, why not check out our main Black Friday deals roundup? Or maybe take a look at our Black Friday TV deals live blog, where you can pick up a cheap telly for your lovely new Nintendo Switch?