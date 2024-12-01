I’ve been tracking Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 deals – these are my top picks

1. PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition): Avg £449, now £399

First up, we have the main event at its best price ever. In the few years since it launched, the Playstation 5 disc edition has averaged around £449 in price but this deal sees the cost drop down to just £399 – the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

In our PS5 review, we rated it a full five stars and adorned it with our Best Buy award, highlighting the gorgeous new interface, strong games library and innovative new DualSense controller as some of the biggest draws.

Today, those are all as relevant as ever, with the games library in particular growing exponentially. The flaws remain the same too – namely that the Xbox Series X is a more powerful machine, the base storage is on the lower side and it’s altogether quite a bulky console – but these are as easy to forgive now as they were then. In short, you buy a PS5 for the games and the haptic controller, and this deal is the best way to snatch one up.

