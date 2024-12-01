I’ve been tracking Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS5 deals – these are my top picks
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have some cracking deals on PS5 consoles and accessories – here are my favourites
I’ve been a PlayStation gamer for the vast majority of my life and, even though I already own a PS5, I can’t help but check out the deals when Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. As such, I’ve been keeping a close eye on all things PS5 this November, and I’ve gathered together all of the best deals here.
Whether you’re looking to score a brand new console, update your game collection or add some new accessories to your setup, there’s plenty of excellent PS5 deals going over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, and there’s sure to be something that tickles your fancy.
The best PS5 deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024
1. PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition): Avg £449, now £399
First up, we have the main event at its best price ever. In the few years since it launched, the Playstation 5 disc edition has averaged around £449 in price but this deal sees the cost drop down to just £399 – the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.
In our PS5 review, we rated it a full five stars and adorned it with our Best Buy award, highlighting the gorgeous new interface, strong games library and innovative new DualSense controller as some of the biggest draws.
Today, those are all as relevant as ever, with the games library in particular growing exponentially. The flaws remain the same too – namely that the Xbox Series X is a more powerful machine, the base storage is on the lower side and it’s altogether quite a bulky console – but these are as easy to forgive now as they were then. In short, you buy a PS5 for the games and the haptic controller, and this deal is the best way to snatch one up.
2. PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition): Avg £376, now £309
If you aren’t fussed about amassing a physical game collection, it’s worth considering if you need that disc drive at all. If you can get by without, the digital edition PlayStation 5 is also down to its lowest price ever, and it’s a bargain. Previously averaging £376 in price, it’s now going for a record-low of just £309.
Other than ditching the disc drive, the PS5 (Digital Edition) has a naturally slimmer profile but is otherwise the exact same machine, so you get all the benefits of the standard model, just without the option for physical games. If you generally buy digital games anyway, this is a great way to save £90 on your new console.
3. PlayStation DualSense Controller: Avg £58, now £40
If you’re looking to play some couch co-op or just to have a spare controller to use while you charge your main one, the PlayStation 5 DualSense can be picked up in Midnight Black for just £40 right now.
That’s not quite the cheapest it’s ever been but it’s only £1 off, and still a great drop from the average price of £58.
4. PlayStation VR 2: Avg £517, now £339
This is the biggest discount on any PS5 related product that I’ve seen so far in the Black Friday sales. The latest PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR2) headset is discounted down from an average price of £517 to just £339. If you’ve been waiting for a less wallet-crushing price to dip your toe into Sony’s VR system, this is a great opportunity to pick up a headset on the cheap.
PlayStation 5 games: Best prices ever on this year’s titles
It’s not just the hardware getting in on the Black Friday sales – you can also pick up some of this year’s biggest games for record-low prices, too. Here’s a few of my top picks from the last few months:
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Avg £58, now £50
- Star Wars: Outlaws – Avg £59, now £46
- Astro Bot – Avg £55, now £44
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Avg £49, now £37
- Sonic x Shadow: Generations – Avg £40, now £28
