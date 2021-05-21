Best budget gaming chair 2024: Our favourite options under £200

Gaming chairs have a few key differences to regular office chairs. First of all, from a quick glance you will see they all have striking designs that will perfectly match that brand-new RGB rug you just bought.

Gaming chairs tend to have dedicated cushions for lumbar and neck support. Thirdly, they’re usually fairly adjustable, with armrests that rotate and can be raised or lowered to best suit your play sessions. Most notably, they’re also sturdier and by virtue, heavier than office chairs. Oftentimes, gaming chairs can take some getting used to seeing as this sturdy build quality makes them a bit firmer. Rest assured though, that’s the case for a reason; sturdier chairs are loads better for your posture, especially if you spend a lot of your time in one.

What makes these chairs ‘budget’?

As we’re sure you’ve discovered by now, gaming chairs can be very expensive. What with gaming becoming a pricier hobby these days, getting a chair that’s right for you while staying on budget is super important. You may be worried that these chairs being ‘budget’ might mean they’re missing a lot, but don’t worry.

The main difference with these chairs compared to the ones found in our list of the best gaming chairs, is that they’re generally made of cheaper materials. Where more expensive ones will have metal feet, these may have plastic ones, for example. Additionally, chairs on this list might not boast the big brand names that you might have heard of. Regardless, these chairs are not to be sniffed at. All of them would serve as a great ‘first’ gaming chair, as they’re all a nice half-way house between office chairs and gaming chairs.

How will I know what chair is right for me?

Some things to consider before punching that “buy now” button are the shape of the chair and the shape of your body. How do you usually sit? Will the chair you like accommodate that position? Some gaming chairs have more rounded shoulder positions, and others have straighter backs.

What height is the desk you sit at? Will the chair fit in whatever room you’re planning to play in? For clear measurements and dimensions, keep an eye on the key details at the bottom of each product listing.

↑ Return to top