Boulies Master Gaming Chair review: Form meets function

As gaming chairs go, the Boulies Master errs on the side of discreet. I certainly wouldn’t feel embarrassed to join a work call while sitting on it: the only ostentatiousness here is the white stitching that outlines the shape of the chair and contrasts nicely with the black PU leather of my review sample.

Don’t be fooled by the understated design, however – this stellar gaming chair isn’t just for play. Beautifully made and packed with all the adjustment options you might need, the Boulies Master is an easy recommendation made even easier by a reasonable price tag.