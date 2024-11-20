Boulies Master Gaming Chair review: Form meets function
A lovely looking gaming chair with all the trimmings at a reasonable cost
Pros
- Impeccable build quality
- Reasonable price
- Good built-in lumbar support
Cons
- Adjustment is fiddly
As gaming chairs go, the Boulies Master errs on the side of discreet. I certainly wouldn’t feel embarrassed to join a work call while sitting on it: the only ostentatiousness here is the white stitching that outlines the shape of the chair and contrasts nicely with the black PU leather of my review sample.
Don’t be fooled by the understated design, however – this stellar gaming chair isn’t just for play. Beautifully made and packed with all the adjustment options you might need, the Boulies Master is an easy recommendation made even easier by a reasonable price tag.
Boulies Master Gaming Chair review: What do you get for the money?
As a gaming chair, the Boulies Master ticks every box. It has 4D armrests; a bundled neck cushion; built-in adjustable lumbar support; a tilting, locking backrest and seat bucket; and of course, height adjustment (80mm of this). I’ve already mentioned that my review sample is clad in black PU leather – the Master also comes in fabric (£370) or Nappa leather (£610) variants, as well as a dizzying choice of colours. That’s about as much as you could ask for from a chair like this.
Boulies Master Gaming Chair review: What does it do well?
The Boulies carries it all off with style: the stitching is pristine and the overall construction looks and feels top-notch. I’m pleased to report that even the armrests – often a neglected aspect of a gaming chair – are well-made and sturdy to the touch.
The cold-cure foam in the seat and backrest, including the adjustable lumbar support, is supportive but not rock-solid; it’s exactly right for me. Your mileage may vary though, but I think Boulies has struck a better balance than most gaming chairs I’ve tested. By default, the seat bucket doesn’t slant too far in either direction, and when fully extended the lumbar support is ample, which makes it easy to keep your thighs horizontal, your feet planted and your back supported. Of course, you can also slide backwards into a ridiculous horizontal recline, if that’s your cup of tea.
At 24kg the Master isn’t the lightest chair I’ve ever manhandled, but it’s not far off, and it never felt difficult to manoeuvre, gliding smoothly on its wheels. Assembly proved fairly straightforward despite my best efforts to make mistakes: manufacturers always recommend enlisting help, but I didn’t find assembling the chair solo challenging.
Boulies Master Gaming Chair review: What could it do better?
For reasons unbeknownst to me, the backrest on the Boulies Master is shorter than most other gaming chairs I’ve tested – this means that for me, at 5ft 11in, the neck pillow doesn’t quite sit where it needs to. Not a deal-breaker by any means, but something for taller people to note, especially since Boulies gives an ideal height range of 5ft 11in to 6ft 6in.
My only major gripe lies with the adjustment options. Everything is just a bit harder than it needs to be – the levers on the underside are in a slightly strange position, for example, and the reclining mechanism operates with all the grace of a newborn elephant. Even the dials that control the lumbar support are stiff and require a fair amount of turning to make a noticeable difference to the height/depth. They work, don’t get me wrong – they just make you sweat a bit.
Boulies Master Gaming Chair review: Should you buy it?
Unless you prefer a firm seat – in which case, I’d recommend the Noblechairs Legend TX (£350) – the Boulies Master is an excellent choice. The design is ideal for those who work and game at the same desk, particularly if you find most gaming chairs garish. It’s well designed, packed with features and, best of all, it represents good value for money – which makes it an easy recommendation for me.