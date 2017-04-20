Best board games 2024: The top games for families and adults

There are Eurogames, also known as German-style games, which have nearly no direct player conflict and focus instead on industry, resource acquisition and building – strategy is the focus here. Worker placement games see you place limited tokens or pieces around the board in order to take actions or acquire resources.

Player elimination games, on the other hand, are filled with conflict and competition, with the aim being to win or eliminate other players from the game. And then there are cooperative games, where you work together to accomplish goals, succeed in missions or perform tasks in order to satisfy the winning conditions of the game as a group.

How do I know which game I’ll enjoy playing most?

There’s no real way to predict whether you like a game or not until you play it. However, the recommendations above will have a player number, estimated game time and a brief description of what the game is like. So if you have a particular audience in mind, you can judge what game best suits your needs or interests. Still not sure? Have a look on YouTube and you’ll find plenty of video walkthroughs and tips for the various titles, which may give you a better idea of whether the game appeals to you.

What age range are these suitable for?

Our recommendations cover a wide range. Some of the recommendations here might not be entirely suitable for younger players as the rules are a little more complex, but we’ve included the age ratings for each entry to help you make an informed decision. One thing worth bearing in mind is that the age recommendations are set by the creators as a guideline, but it’s entirely up to you to decide its suitability – community opinions sometimes differ on whether games’ suggested age ranges are in the right ballpark or not.

Where can I buy these games?

We’ve included quick links to the main resellers such as Amazon above, but if you’re having trouble tracking down a particular title – or Amazon’s prices have skyrocketed due to unscrupulous marketplace sellers making the most of sold-out titles – check out Board Game Prices at boardgameprices.co.uk. Simply type in the name of the game you’re looking for and you’ll be able to find the best prices across all the main board game retailers in the UK.

The best board games to buy in 2024

1. Throw Throw Burrito: The best party game

Price: £25 | Buy now from John Lewis

From the creators of the absurdly popular Exploding Kittens comes Throw Throw Burrito, the wackiest card game on the market. It’s half card game, half dodgeball, except that instead of balls you have to dodge adorable plushy burritos. The concept is as simple as the game is fast-paced. Players sit – or preferably stand – around a table and all draw cards at the same time, accumulating three-of-a-kind sets that build up their score. Most of the cards feature cutesy cartoon creatures, but whenever somebody gathers three of the same burrito card they get to declare a burrito showdown.

There are a few types of food-based warfare involved, including an all-out battle and a one-on-one duel that involves pacing, turning, and shooting. While the burrito strikes themselves aren’t deadly – they’re actually really soft – they do cause you to lose points. Adding to the tension, there are only two burritos on the table, so victory often comes down to who reacts first. And when the pressure is on, you’d be surprised how many people manage to miss their target at point-blank range! Best played in a spacious room that does not contain valuable glassware.

Key specs – Players: 2-6; Age range: 7+; Estimated game time: 15mins

Buy now from John Lewis