Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition hands-on: Goodbye Alexa, hello more refined sound

I’ve tested many speakers during my time at Expert Reviews, but few are as etched into my mind as the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin.

The British brand’s blimp-shaped wireless speaker took pride of place in various rooms of my flat in early 2022 and received numerous compliments about its striking appearance and beautifully balanced sound. I was as impressed as my guests, awarding it a five-star rating and our Recommended award in my Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin review, so I was delighted to hear it was getting a 2024 update.

I experienced the new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition in action last week and was suitably impressed. Bowers hasn’t gone to town with changes – the design is the same – but based on my limited listening time, it’s a notable step forward in terms of sonic refinement.