Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Best knee support 2024: Prevent injuries and aid recovery with our recommended picks

Best Buys
Testing a knee support brace

Find the best knee support with our favourite braces – chosen and reviewed by us

Sore knees making life miserable? If so, you might find the best knee supports offer some relief. These fabric supports can improve muscle coordination, increase joint stability and reduce wasted energy. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking they’re just for fitness fanatics: anyone suffering from knee pain can benefit, whether you’re running a marathon or simply running errands, just like with other fitness recovery gadgets like massage guns.

Knee supports range from simple stretchy fabric tubes to fancy foam-padded contraptions with strategically placed straps and buckles. But which one is going to work for you? This depends on a number of factors, from your budget to when and how you intend to use it. Luckily, we have done all the required consumer research to bring you a thorough and objective overview before you part with your money.

To help you choose, we have trawled manufacturers’ websites, sifted through customer reviews and examined product specifications to bring you a tightly curated selection of the best knee supports on the market. In our buying guide at the bottom of this page, you’ll find answers to some of the most common knee support questions. And for a quick list of our favourites, see the at a glance list below.

Best knee support: At a glance

Best basic knee support sleeveActesso Elastic Knee Support (~£10)Check price at Amazon
Best knee support for runnersPure Support Compression Knee Sleeve (~£23)Check price at Amazon
Best knee support for arthritis Neo G Knee Support (~£18)Check price at Amazon
Best wraparound knee supportBracoo Knee Support (~£13)Check price at Amazon

The best knee supports to buy in 2024

1. Actesso Elastic Knee Support: Best basic knee support sleeve

Price when reviewed: £10 | Check price at Amazon

Actesso Elastic Knee Support on a leg against a white background

Great for… no-frills support
Not so great for… sports and serious injuries

This basic bandage-style support will make you more aware of your knee while moving, which can be all that’s required to make sure you don’t put any undue pressure on the joint when you’re nursing a niggle. It compresses the knee slightly to help with recovery, but we think it’s comfortable to wear and it shouldn’t get too hot during sporting activities due to the breathable fabric used. It’s available in three sizes and we also like that you can also pick between beige and black fabric.

Key specs – Type: Pull-up; Level of support: Low; Open/closed kneecap: Closed; Sizes: Medium (36-39cm), Large (39-42cm)

Image of Actesso Elastic Knee Sleeve Support - Lightweight Elasticated Compression Bandage for Joint Pain & Sprains During Exercise & Sport or Post Injury. Left or Right For Both Men & Women (Beige, Small)

Actesso Elastic Knee Sleeve Support - Lightweight Elasticated Compression Bandage for Joint Pain & Sprains During Exercise & Sport or Post Injury. Left or Right For Both Men & Women (Beige, Small)

£8.99 Check price

2. Pure Support Compression Knee Sleeve: Best knee support for runners

Price when reviewed: £23 | Check price at Amazon

Pure Support Compression Knee Sleeve and packaging against a white background

Great for… running with knee issues
Not so great for… adjustability

If you want a basic compression support to use while running or playing other sports that load the knee, We’d argue there’s no need to look beyond this sleeve from Pure Support. It has no-slip sections at the top and bottom of the support to keep it in place, and offers graduated compression to support the knee without feeling uncomfortably tight as you run. We also like that the fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking, to avoid the support getting itchy during your exercise.

Key specs – Type: Pull-up; Level of support: Low; Open/closed kneecap: Closed; Sizes: Small (37-43cm), Medium (43-48cm), Large (48-56cm), X-Large (51-59.68cm), XX-Large (59.7-66cm)

Image of Pure Support Knee Brace Sleeve | with Silicone Compression Patella Stabilizer for Meniscus Tear

Pure Support Knee Brace Sleeve | with Silicone Compression Patella Stabilizer for Meniscus Tear

Check price

3. Bracoo Knee Support: Best wraparound knee support

Price when reviewed: £13 | Check price at Amazon

Bracoo Knee Support on a knee against a white background
Great for… adjustability and comfort
Not so great for… flexibility

We are big fans of wraparound knee supports and the three velcro straps on this one can be attached almost anywhere on the outside of the brace. This means you can adjust them to support the exact areas of your knee that you’re concerned about. The straps also mean it will fit all sizes, without any concerns about it being too tight or slipping. The open design avoids putting undue pressure on the kneecap, while a reinforced ring around the kneecap means that the area is still supported. We also like that the Bracoo support doesn’t restrict movement too much so it can be worn during sports, with the fabric being breathable and easy to wipe clean of sweat.

Key specs – Type: Wrap-around; Level of support: Mid; Open/closed kneecap: Open; Sizes: Adjustable

Image of Bracoo Adjustable Compression Knee Patellar Tendon Support Brace for Men Women - Arthritis Pain, Injury Recovery, Running, Workout, KS10 (Black)

Bracoo Adjustable Compression Knee Patellar Tendon Support Brace for Men Women - Arthritis Pain, Injury Recovery, Running, Workout, KS10 (Black)

£13.99 Check price

4. Ultimate Performance Patella Knee Support Band: Best knee strap

Price when reviewed: £13 | Check price at Amazon

Ultimate Performance Patella Support Band on a leg against a white background

Great for… a less intrusive alternative to a full brace
Not so great for… more serious knee issues

A knee strap is the least intrusive support of all, applying a small amount of pressure to the patellar tendon when it’s affixed beneath the knee. This can help with common complaints like runner’s knee, without you needing to wear a full brace. We also rate these as the strap helps to make you aware of your knee, which is a useful step towards not damaging it through complacency when exercising. The Ultimate Performance strap has an adjustable velcro fastening and is made from lightweight neoprene so it won’t get too clammy underneath the strap during a workout or run.

Key specs – Type: Strap; Level of support: Low; Open/closed kneecap: N/A; Sizes: Adjustable

Image of Ultimate Performance Ultimate Patella Strap, OSFA, Black, Unique size

Ultimate Performance Ultimate Patella Strap, OSFA, Black, Unique size

£12.76 Check price

5. PhysioRoom Advanced Hinged Knee Brace: Best hinged knee support

Price when reviewed: £33 | Check price at Amazon

PhysioRoom Advanced Hinged Brace on a leg against a white background

Great for… flexible protection for those recovering from serious knee injuries
Not so great for… running and/or high-intensity exercise

Hinges on the side of this brace, and the cushion around the kneecap, help it to offer support all around the knee. Although it’s not as immobilising and supportive as a post-surgery brace that you might get through a physio, it offers a higher level of protection for those recovering from more serious injuries than a basic sleeve or wraparound brace. We like the fact you can choose from a range of five different sizes, so you can get one that fits you perfectly. The fabric is also lightweight enough that you can wear the brace for extended periods and even during light exercise without it becoming uncomfortable.

Key specs – Type: Hinged; Level of support: High; Open/closed kneecap: Open; Sizes: Small (29-33cm), Medium (33-37cm), Large (37-41cm), X-Large (41-45cm), XX-Large (45-49cm)

Image of PhysioRoom Stabilising Hinged Knee Brace Support | Open Knee, Adjustable Strap, Dual Pivot Hinge | Mild Arthritis, Orthosis, Cartilage Tears, Knee Pain Relief, Protects Ligaments MCL, LCL Rehab

PhysioRoom Stabilising Hinged Knee Brace Support | Open Knee, Adjustable Strap, Dual Pivot Hinge | Mild Arthritis, Orthosis, Cartilage Tears, Knee Pain Relief, Protects Ligaments MCL, LCL Rehab

£42.74 Check price

6. Neo G Knee Support: Best knee support for arthritis

Price when reviewed: £18 | Check price at Amazon

Neo G strap on a leg against a white background

Great for… stabilising arthritic knees without causing pressure
Not so great for… sports

This wraparound brace will help to stabilise and support arthritic knees over long periods, spreading any pressure put on the knee evenly throughout the joint. The adjustable fit means it will suit most users and we like that you can set up the straps to offer as much or as little compression as you want from the brace. The neoprene fabric helps to warm the knee slightly to ease joint pain, but the support is still breathable enough to wear while walking around or exercising.

Key specs – Type: Wraparound; Level of support: Mid; Open/closed kneecap: Open; Sizes: Adjustable

Image of Neo G Knee Support Open Patella - Knee Brace For Arthritis, Joint Pain Relief, ACL, Meniscus Tear, Runners Knee, Walking, Running - Knee Supports for Joint Pain Men and Women - Adjustable Compression

Neo G Knee Support Open Patella - Knee Brace For Arthritis, Joint Pain Relief, ACL, Meniscus Tear, Runners Knee, Walking, Running - Knee Supports for Joint Pain Men and Women - Adjustable Compression

£17.99 Check price

How to choose the best knee support for you

Why do I need a knee support?

Knee supports are generally used for three reasons, and which of the three you use it for will determine the kind of brace you need. The first is as a preventative measure to try and manage minor injuries or avoid those injuries reoccurring during exercise. So, a runner might have a history with patellar tendinopathy (runner’s knee) and wear a sleeve or knee strap to try to prevent the injury reoccurring. These knee supports will offer only a low level of support with the aim of maximising flexibility so you can still move as normal.

See Related
Best fitness tracker 2024: Our tried and tested picks
Best treadmill 2024: Our recommended picks to improve your cardio at home
Best cross trainer 2024: Recommended ellipticals for home use

Another common use for knee braces is to rehabilitate the knee after a serious injury or surgery. If you’re recovering from an ACL injury, for example, then you’ll need a sturdier brace than those who are wearing one in the hope of nursing injuries through activities, because braces for rehab will be designed to limit the knee’s movement to protect it.

The third reason people might use a knee brace is to manage chronic conditions like arthritis, by helping to reduce pain and inflammation. These braces need to be comfortable to wear for long periods and also flexible enough to not unduly restrict movement, while being more supportive than a basic sleeve support.

What type of knee support should I buy?

Knee supports have three main uses, and the one that best applies to you will determine the kind of support you need.

The first is to prevent and manage minor injuries, and stop them reoccurring during exercise. For instance if you have a history of patellar tendinopathy (runner’s knee), you could wear a supportive knee sleeve to stop it flaring up. This kind of knee support will offer a low level of support while maximising flexibility, so you can still move as normal. This type of brace will be made from a bandage-style material or elastic yarn.

Another common use for knee braces is to rehabilitate the knee after a serious injury or surgery. If you’re recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, for example, then you’ll need a relatively sturdy brace that protects the knee by limiting its movement. These more supportive types of brace may have foam, plastic and metal sections to keep the knee in place.

The third reason people might use a knee brace is to manage chronic conditions like arthritis, by helping to reduce pain and inflammation. These braces need to be comfortable to wear for long periods and also flexible enough to not unduly restrict movement, while being more supportive than a basic sleeve support.

If in doubt about the type of knee brace that’s right for you, or whether you should wear one at all, then chat to a health professional such as your GP, physio or pharmacist. A compression sleeve is unlikely to do much harm, but it’s always worth getting professional advice, especially if the injury was caused by twisting the knee or an impact to it. If there’s swelling in your knee, you can’t fully straighten your leg, or the pain gets worse during exercise, definitely consult an expert. At worst, a brace could mask a problem that could be fixed through other exercises.

What else should I consider when choosing a knee support?

The material a knee brace is made from needs to be lightweight and comfortable to wear for long periods without getting hot or sweaty. The fabric should also be compressive and easy to clean if you’re going to wear it for long periods.

It’s also important to get the right size of knee brace. Most will have a sizing guide, so grab a tape measure and make sure you get a snug, but not uncomfortable, fit. If your foot goes numb, it’s too snug. Some knee supports have adjustable velcro straps, but compression sleeves tend not to be adjustable.

You can also choose between open and closed knee supports. Open designs, which don’t cover the kneecap, are more common as they can be more comfortable to wear, but a closed brace offers more support to the kneecap area.

How much should I spend on a knee support?

Basic knee supports can be very affordable, with higher levels of support costing more. Bandage-style supports or straps are available for less than £10, wraparound supports cost between £10 and £20, and if you buy your own hinged brace it will be around £30 to £50. If you’re recovering from a serious injury, a proper knee brace can be very expensive, so don’t buy without getting professional medical advice.

Do I need a knee brace?

While slipping on a simple compression sleeve to support your knee is unlikely to do any harm, it’s always worth checking with a health professional if you’re concerned enough about an injury to consider buying a support. That’s especially true if the injury has arisen from an impact to the knee, or from twisting it.

If you have swelling in your knee, are unable to fully straighten your leg, or find that pain in the area doesn’t go away or even gets worse during exercise, you should definitely consult an expert. Even if your pain is mild and you find that using a support alleviates it, you should avoid using a brace for long periods, because you could be masking a problem in your body that could be fixed through other exercises so that you don’t have to rely on a brace.

↑ Return to top

Read more

Best Buys | Gym equipment
Acer AES015 Series 5 eScooter review Acer AES015 Series 5 eScooter review: Simple but speedy
A selection of the best treadmills against a blue background The best treadmills you can buy in 2024
Get fit with the best cross trainers to buy
Auto Glym Snow Foam bottle against a blue background Best snow foam 2024: The faster way to a cleaner car
Best massage gun - Three massage guns lined up on a white table in front of a sofa The best massage guns to buy in 2024
An electric tyre inflator How to choose the best tyre inflator for you
A selection of exercise bikes The best exercise bikes to buy in 2024
A spin bike on a blue background Get fit at home with the best spin bikes
The Carly OBD-II scanner pictured against a blue background The best OBD-II scanners in 2024, tried and tested