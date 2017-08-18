Best cross trainer 2024: Recommended ellipticals for home use
Looking to get fit at home? Get a leg up with our guide to the best budget, mid-range and high-end cross trainers
Looking for an expert-led roundup of the best cross trainers on the market? Well, look no further. These home-gym favourites combine the low-impact, joint-friendly benefits of static exercise bikes with the running motion of a conventional treadmill. You get all the cardiovascular health benefits of both, without having to deal with shin splints or saddle soreness.
Our experts are no strangers to cross trainers. On rainy days or when pressed for time, we know that these contraptions are the best tools for getting a full-body workout from the comfort of your own home. But only if you choose a good one. That’s why we’ve put together this tightly curated roundup of the 10 best cross trainers on the market, based on rigorous research. Whatever your budget, there should be something for you here.
Best cross trainer: At a glance
|Best gym-standard cross trainer
|Life Fitness E1 Elliptical Cross Trainer | £2,645
|Check price at Best Gym Equipment
|Best cross trainer under £300
|JLL CT200 Elliptical Cross Trainer | £230
|Check price at Amazon
|Best cross trainer under £500
|JTX Strider X8 | £409
|Check price at JTX Fitness
|Best bike/cross trainer combo
|Proform Hybrid Trainer XT | £699
|Check price at Currys
The best cross trainers you can buy in 2024
1. JTX Tri-Fit: Best value cross trainer
Price when reviewed: £725 | Check price at JTX Fitness
- Great for… getting the most bang for your buck
- Not so great for… those seeking a gym-standard piece of equipment
Unless you’re really hankering for a gym-standard machine, there really isn’t any reason to look beyond the JTX Tri-Fit for your home workouts. It has a hulking 17kg flywheel, an adjustable stride that runs from 40cm to 51cm, meaning that it can satisfy a wide variety of users, and 12 workout programmes that use the 16 levels of resistance.
The range of preset programmes includes a hill climb session that takes advantage of the three levels of adjustable incline on the JTX Tri-Fit. The incline can be changed independently of the stride length, so you don’t have to reduce the latter to jack up the former, which is the case on some machines.
Key specs – Size: 153 x 75 x 173cm (LWH); Flywheel: Rear drive 17kg; Stride length: 40-51cm; Max user weight: 135kg
2. JLL CT200 Elliptical Cross Trainer: Best cross trainer under £300
Price when reviewed: £230 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… cost-effective exercise
- Not so great for… taller individuals
The limitations of sub-£100 machines mean that around £200 is the sweet spot for bargain-priced cross trainers, and this machine from JLL has an impressive set of features. The 5.5kg flywheel is heavy enough for a smooth workout, and there are eight resistance settings to pick between. There’s also a tablet holder on the display if you would prefer watching Netflix to staring at your calorie count during your workouts.
While the shorter 30cm stride length means that people over 6ft might struggle to use the CT300 comfortably for longer periods, the features and build quality of the machine makes it a great pick for everyone else.
Key specs – Size: 115.5 x 75 x 158cm (LWH); Flywheel: Rear drive 5kg; Stride length: 30cm; Max user weight: 100kg
JLL CT200 Home Elliptical Cross Trainer, 2024 Model, 8 Level Magnetic Resistance, Cardio Workout, Advanced Momentum Mechanism to resemble 10kg, Console Display with Heart Rate Sensor Black & Red
3. JTX Strider X8: Best cross trainer under £500
Price when reviewed: £449 | Check price at JTX Fitness
- Great for… tight budgets
- Not so great for… adjustability and versatility
JTX manages to cram a lot into this relatively compact cross trainer, including a reasonable 7kg, inertia-enhanced flywheel at the rear. It’s very easy to use and we were surprised at how quiet the flywheel was – it’s a great option for those who find running on a treadmill or using a rowing machine a little too noisy for a home setting. The 16-inch (41cm) stride length will feel very natural for anyone up to around 5’9”, though taller users will probably find this machine too cramped and will be better served by larger machines, which JTX also offers.
Unfortunately, there’s no option to adjust the footplates for incline, which means it isn’t as versatile as other cross trainers – disappointing for those who want to target muscle groups in the lower body. However, the digital console features pre-programmed workout plans which will adjust resistance accordingly, while the ability to connect via Bluetooth means you can beam the speed, RPM, cadence and wattage output to your favourite workout apps – the brand likes to recommend Kinomap, which offers guided workouts for use on the machine, but there are many more out there.
Key specs – Size: 130 x 70 x 169cm (LWH); Flywheel: Rear drive 7kg; Stride length: 41cm; Max user weight: 120kg
4. NordicTrack Commercial 9.9: Best cross trainer for guided workouts
Price when reviewed: £1,499 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… built-in workout classes
- Not great for… avoiding monthly subscriptions
On the console of the Commercial 9.9 elliptical is a 7in Smart HD touchscreen which you can link up with the iFit app (a one-year membership is included with the machine) to get interactive guided workouts to help you stay motivated during your training.
The library of workouts is huge, and the incline and resistance settings on your machine adjust automatically in line with the trainer’s instructions, so you can jump on, pick a session and just focus on powering through. The iFit app also has other types of guided training, like strength and yoga sessions, and you can use Google Maps to set your workout anywhere in the world.
Even if you never intend to use the iFit app, the NordicTrack Commercial 9.9 is an excellent cross-trainer, with an 11kg flywheel, an incline range that runs from 0-20%, plus 22 levels of digital resistance. The stride length is also adjustable so different users can set it up to suit their size, and the maximum user weight is an impressive 159kg.
Key specs – Size: 173 x 74 x 174cm (LWH); Flywheel: Front drive 11kg; Stride length: 45cm-48cm; Max user weight: 159kg
5. Life Fitness E1 Elliptical Cross Trainer (Track Console): Best gym-standard cross trainer
Price when reviewed: £2,645 | Check price at Best Gym Equipment
- Great for… premium build quality and performance
- Not so great for… tight budgets
At this level, you’re now well into the territory of commercial-standard cross trainers – Life Fitness actually makes many of the cardio machines you find in gyms. The E1 is their entry-level home elliptical, but still has a robust design that should see it last you a lifetime of workouts, and there is no shortage of interactive features to ensure those workouts don’t get boring.
There are 20 levels of resistance, which can be easily adjusted from buttons on the handles, 12 preset workouts and two that can be customised by the user. The Track Console on the E1 is £100 more expensive than the Go Console version of the cross trainer, but it’s well worth the extra outlay: it allows you to connect the elliptical to smartphones and fitness trackers, and tackle more interactive workouts.
Key specs – Size: 209 x 77 x 150cm (LWH); Flywheel: Rear drive (weight not given); Stride length: 51cm; Max user weight: 182kg
6. Luna Pro 2-in1 Elliptical Cross Trainer: Best budget cross trainer
Price when reviewed: £160 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… shoestring budgets
- Not so great for… comfort
Cross trainers under £200 often double up as exercise bikes, but while this sounds like you’re getting two for the price of one, that’s not quite the case – this dual-purpose design generally means that they have a very short stride length so they’re not the most comfortable to use as an elliptical.
That said, this 2-in-1 machine from XS Sports is just about sturdy enough for cross trainer workouts, with a total weight of 28kg, and has heart-rate sensors built into the handles to give your pulse mid-workout. It also has adjustable resistance levels and you can cycle the pedals forward or backwards to target different leg muscles.
If you’re on a shoestring budget but still want to kickstart a new fitness regime, this is a worthy place to start.
Key specs – Size: 122 x 60 x 154cm (LWH); Flywheel: Front drive (weight not given); Stride length: Not given; Max user weight: 110kg
XS Sports Luna Pro 2-in1 Elliptical Cross Trainer Exercise Bike-Fitness Cardio Weightloss Workout Machine-With Seat + Pulse Heart Rate Sensors
7. Proform Hybrid Trainer XT Fitness Machine: Best bike/cross trainer combo
Price when reviewed: £699 | Check price at Currys
- Great for… getting the best of two machines rolled into one
- Not so great for… those looking for an upright bike option
The risk with opting for a 2-in-1 machine is that you end up with a substandard cross trainer and a substandard bike, but happily that is not the case here. Quite the opposite, in fact. With the Proform Hybrid Trainer Pro you get two terrific machines for the price of one, and save yourself considerable space if you do want both an elliptical and a recumbent bike.
With a long 42cm stride length the Proform Hybrid can accommodate larger users, and there are 20 levels of resistance and 20 built-in workout programmes. You can also link the machine to the iFit app to unlock loads more workouts and also the ability to virtually travel the world during your training via Google Maps Street View (one year’s iFit membership is included with the purchase, after which it costs £129 a year).
To make the most of these features, or indeed if you would like to just watch Netflix from the more comfortable position of the recumbent bike mode, there’s a handy tablet holder on the main console of the machine.
Key specs – Size: 154 x 62 x 179c (LWH)m; Flywheel: Rear drive 7kg; Stride length: 43cm; Max user weight: 135kg
8. NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i Folding Elliptical Cross Trainer: Best folding cross trainer
Price when reviewed: £799 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… saving space
- Not so great for… those wanting a built-in display
Once you’re done with your workout, you can fold the handles and console down on this machine and then store it upright in a cupboard, making it an attractive option for those struggling for floor space in their home.
You’re not sacrificing anything in the way of features with the NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i, either. It has a 46cm stride length, 22 levels of resistance, and the incline can be adjusted up to eight degrees. There are also 24 built-in workouts to follow guided by the 5in display, with 12 of those sessions based around burning calories and 12 designed to improve performance.
If you have an iFit account you can link the app to the SE7i via a tablet or phone and then use the many workouts on iFit and even follow Google Maps routes anywhere in the world during your session.
Key specs – Size: 203 x 81 x 180cm (LWH); Flywheel: Rear drive 8kg; Stride length: 46cm; Max user weight: 135kg
Check price at NordicTrack
9. Technogym Elliptical: Best money-no-object cross trainer
Price when reviewed: £3,450 | Check price at Technogym
- Best for… the complete professional experience
- Not so great for… most budgets
Arguably one of the most handsome machines on this list, the exceptionally well-built but pricey Technogym Elliptical is as practical as it is good-looking. This is because it folds into itself for storage, packing down to just 0.5m sq, minimising the overall footprint when it’s not in use.
This makes it great for tucking into the corner of a living room, or even a bedroom; but if you believe this might compromise performance, then you’d be wrong – the design offers beautifully natural movement across the entire body.
Users can also make the most of 25 different resistance levels, while ergonomic handles allow for easy adjustment of body position to put maximum emphasis on the glutes, thighs or even switch it up so that the upper body is doing the brunt of the work.
Despite the price, there’s no fancy built-in screen here, with Technogym encouraging users to use their own tablet in the designated holder for connected workouts. That said, the beautiful 15.6-inch console offers read-outs on time elapsed, stairs climbed, cadence and distance covered.
Technogym also offers its own app for personalised training (with a subscription), while the unit itself plays nicely with pretty much any device that’s Bluetooth enabled, including Apple Watch for heart rate monitoring and automatic synching to Apple Health.
Key specs – Size: 162 x 65 x 160cm (LWH); Flywheel: Rear drive; Stride length: 48cm; Max user weight: 160kg
How to choose the best cross trainer for you
What kind of cross trainer do I want?
Cross trainers tend to come in two styles: rear drive or front drive, which refers to where the flywheel is placed on the machine. Rear drive can make for a more stable machine and allows for a longer stride length that feels more like running. By comparison, front-drive machines can feel more like a stair-climbing machine as users lean forward.
This includes cross trainers, and those with Bluetooth connectivity can deliver a cadence and power reading output to the app of your choice, making those workouts slightly more interesting while also allowing the user to undertake specific training programmes.
What’s more, many brands now offer their own take on a Peloton-style virtual training app, designed to be used with its array of machinery. This will likely come with a monthly subscription cost, but is a great way of keeping indoor workouts fresh and exciting.
How much do I need to spend?
If you’re working on a tight budget, there are decent cross trainers available for under £200, but you will certainly sacrifice some stability and features at that price. There are some excellent home models available between £500 and £1,000, but if you’re chasing a gym-standard experience then it’s time to break out that credit card – you will need to spend well over £1,000.
One key benefit is that front-drive machines can be more compact. This makes them attractive if you have a small home, although bear in mind that there are folding rear-drive machines on the market that can be stowed away after use.
Regardless of whether you go for a rear or front-drive model, the essential ingredients for any cross trainer are that it’s stable and comfortable to use – if you’re tall, don’t be tempted to go for a machine with a short stride length. You will regret it.
What features should I look out for?
The weight of the flywheel can be a good way to judge its overall quality – heavier flywheels should provide a smoother, more consistent resistance level. Look for over 5kg as a bare minimum, but for a mid-range machine and beyond you will definitely want it to be heavier. Also look out for how many levels of resistance are available on the machine, if it has the ability to change the incline and if there are any preset workouts, all of which will help ensure it can keep providing a testing workout as you get fitter.
Other important features to look out for relate to its size and stride length. If you’re tall, you will need a longer stride length and longer handles to be comfortable when using the cross trainer. Heavier users should also keep an eye out for the max user weight of a machine, especially if opting for a cheaper cross trainer, which are often less stable.
Is connectivity important?
The rise of virtual training apps, such as Zwift and TrainerRoad, now allow fitness fanatics to control a digital avatar in a virtual world. Although most prevalent in the cycling and running worlds, other home fitness equipment users can harness connected features.