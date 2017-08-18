Best cross trainer 2024: Recommended ellipticals for home use

One key benefit is that front-drive machines can be more compact. This makes them attractive if you have a small home, although bear in mind that there are folding rear-drive machines on the market that can be stowed away after use.

Regardless of whether you go for a rear or front-drive model, the essential ingredients for any cross trainer are that it’s stable and comfortable to use – if you’re tall, don’t be tempted to go for a machine with a short stride length. You will regret it.

What features should I look out for?

The weight of the flywheel can be a good way to judge its overall quality – heavier flywheels should provide a smoother, more consistent resistance level. Look for over 5kg as a bare minimum, but for a mid-range machine and beyond you will definitely want it to be heavier. Also look out for how many levels of resistance are available on the machine, if it has the ability to change the incline and if there are any preset workouts, all of which will help ensure it can keep providing a testing workout as you get fitter.

Other important features to look out for relate to its size and stride length. If you’re tall, you will need a longer stride length and longer handles to be comfortable when using the cross trainer. Heavier users should also keep an eye out for the max user weight of a machine, especially if opting for a cheaper cross trainer, which are often less stable.

Is connectivity important?

The rise of virtual training apps, such as Zwift and TrainerRoad, now allow fitness fanatics to control a digital avatar in a virtual world. Although most prevalent in the cycling and running worlds, other home fitness equipment users can harness connected features.

