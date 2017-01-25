Best binoculars: Get closer to nature with the top compact and full-sized binoculars, tried and tested

The most important number is the magnification level. You might think here that bigger is better, right? Well, that’s not strictly true. While a 10x or 12x magnification will allow you see things further away that bit closer, higher magnification such as this has knock-on effects.

At higher levels of magnification, it’s hard to hold binoculars steady enough to see a stable image. A higher magnification also usually means a narrower field of view. Field of view (or FOV), incidentally, is another figure usually stencilled on the binocular somewhere. It’s normally expressed in degrees and refers to how much you can see from left to right when you’re peering through them.

What is the best magnification level for bird watching or astronomy?

The sweet spot for birdwatching and nature-spotting binoculars is 8x. This gives you a reasonably broad field of view (usually around seven to eight degrees) and a good level of magnification, and you’ll be able to hold them easily without getting too much distracting shake.

If you’re more of a stargazer and need binoculars for looking at the moon and stars, you may want a higher magnification level – 12x and up – but you’ll need to think about attaching them to a tripod if you want anything like a steady view. What’s more, many amateur astronomers will advise starting with a decent 7x, 8x or 10x pair, as the wider field of view will be better for spotting constellations and you’ll have an easier time using them handheld, or while sitting back on a lounger on your lawn. 10x is a good compromise for long-distance viewing, too, like watching passing ships if you’re on the coast.

What benefit is there to buying binoculars with bigger lenses?

The size of the objective lens is most critical to the quality of the image you see through your binoculars. The larger the lens, the greater its light-gathering ability. Too small and the image will be murky and dim; too big, though, and the binoculars will be too bulky and heavy to be practical.

That’s why we’ve mostly focused on binoculars with 42mm objective lenses (and why most manufacturers do the same) because they strike the best balance between light gathering and practicality. If you want pocketable binoculars, choose a pair with 25mm or 32mm lenses.

If you’re mostly going to be stargazing or mounting your binoculars to a tripod, you can get away with larger lenses. 7×50 and 10×50 pairs are popular for moon exploration and constellation-hopping, while 12×60, 15×70 and 20×80 pairs will take you even deeper into the night sky, although they start getting too heavy for realistic handheld use.

For sports or hiking, where you’re more likely to be viewing in full daylight or under bright stadium lights, you can get away with a smaller objective lens as long as the magnification isn’t too high. 25, 26 and 30mm pairs fit into this category, with 7x, 8x and 10x magnification.

In summary, then, an 8×42 pair of binoculars magnifies a scene 8x and has 42mm lenses; a 10×25 pair has 10x magnification and 25mm lenses.

Should I care about features such as prism types or ED glass?

The other terms you might hear connected with binoculars and see on specifications sheets are Porro prism, roof prism and ED glass.

Porro and roof prisms: All binoculars use prisms to keep the size down, otherwise they’d all be huge and look like a pair of telescopes strapped together. Prisms come in different flavours, though, and the type of prisms used dictates the shape and size of your binoculars. Traditional A-shaped binoculars use Porro prisms. Porro prism binoculars tend to be larger and bulkier than roof-prism binoculars, but slightly cheaper. More modern H-shaped binoculars use roof prisms. These are the most popular type in use today because they tend to be smaller and lighter than Porro-prism optics.

All binoculars use prisms to keep the size down, otherwise they’d all be huge and look like a pair of telescopes strapped together. Prisms come in different flavours, though, and the type of prisms used dictates the shape and size of your binoculars. Traditional A-shaped binoculars use Porro prisms. Porro prism binoculars tend to be larger and bulkier than roof-prism binoculars, but slightly cheaper. More modern H-shaped binoculars use roof prisms. These are the most popular type in use today because they tend to be smaller and lighter than Porro-prism optics. ED or HD glass: ED (extra low dispersion) glass (also referred to as HD glass by some manufacturers) is a special type of glass that’s designed to keep chromatic aberrations under control. You can spot chromatic aberrations by looking at a dark object silhouetted against a bright background – a kestrel against the sky, for example. It manifests as colour fringing around those objects. Binoculars with ED or HD glass tend to keep such fringing to a minimum and the image you see through them will be clearer and sharper as a result. ED glass is more expensive than standard glass, however, so you’ll tend to see it only in more expensive binoculars of above £200.

The other key features to look out for

Close focus: Great for spotting insects and inspecting flowers from close range. The best binoculars let you focus from as close as 1.5m away.

Great for spotting insects and inspecting flowers from close range. The best binoculars let you focus from as close as 1.5m away. Waterproofing: You’re going to be using your binoculars outside so it’s best to be sure that they won’t let in water if you’re caught in a rain shower. They will fog up and condensation will form on the inner surfaces if this happens.

You’re going to be using your binoculars outside so it’s best to be sure that they won’t let in water if you’re caught in a rain shower. They will fog up and condensation will form on the inner surfaces if this happens. Fogproofing: To prevent binoculars from fogging up when transitioning from the cold outdoors to the warm indoors, manufacturers fill their binoculars with an inert gas (usually argon or nitrogen) that has no water content and thus inhibits condensation.

To prevent binoculars from fogging up when transitioning from the cold outdoors to the warm indoors, manufacturers fill their binoculars with an inert gas (usually argon or nitrogen) that has no water content and thus inhibits condensation. Eye relief: If you wear spectacles, binoculars with long eye relief and adjustable eyecups will make it much easier for you to see the full field of view while wearing your glasses. Look for binoculars with eye relief of 14mm or longer. The more the better, though, as this will give you more opportunity to tweak for the best view.

↑ Return to top